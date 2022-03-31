Pioneer Releases New Firmware Update for Android Auto and CarPlay Receivers

Pioneer has recently released a new firmware update for a series of media receivers, including several models that support both Android Auto and CarPlay.
The firmware update, however, isn’t necessarily aimed at adding new capabilities for the two platforms but to introduce new functionality and to bring new refinements and overall polishing.
First and foremost, the update is only live for Pioneer receivers sold in the United States and Canada, with the supported devices including the following models: DMH-W4600NEX, DMH-W4660NEX, DMG-WC5700NEX, DMH-WC6600NEX, DMH-WT7600NEX, DMH-WT76NEX, DMH-WT8600NEX, and DMH-WT86NEX.
The changelog reveals the new firmware update includes new features for Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa. For example, it comes with support for new languages, such as Spanish (Mexico), Portuguese (Brazil), and Hindi (India), as well as support for Spotify.
Pioneer explains the update also includes multi-camera system support for iDatalink, as well as Metra Axxess display on the Home screen widget. And as it happens every time, the update also includes other improvements supposed to further polish the overall experience.
Updating a Pioneer head unit doesn’t take more than a few minutes, as the process is pretty straightforward. Users only need to download the firmware update files from this page and then copy all of them to a USB storage device. Insert the USB device into the Pioneer receiver and start the update process, with the whole thing then completed in a matter of minutes – it’s important to let the device complete the process, as otherwise, it could end up getting bricked.
The receiver will also restart when the update is complete.
In case you wonder what type of USB device is needed for the update, pretty much any model will work, as long as its size exceeds 512MB. It must be formatted in either FAT32 or NTFS file systems and store no other files – make sure you format the drive before you copy the update files.
