This Two-Second Hack Prevents the Android Auto Keyboard Nightmare

One of the most awkward Android Auto bugs that are still yet to be fixed these days concerns the keyboard apps installed on Android devices.
Unfortunately, many people found out the hard way that Android Auto occasionally kills off the keyboards on their mobile devices, and rebooting the smartphone is the only workaround known to bring everything back to a working state.
In plain English, after running Android Auto, the keyboards on Android devices no longer open, no matter what users try to do. Both first-party and third-party keyboards are seemingly affected, as Android Auto simply blocks them from showing up after shutting down.
While Google is currently investigating the whole thing, users have previously come across a fix that’s not necessarily the most convenient but at least gets the job done for everybody.
Force-closing the Google app after shutting down Android Auto restores the keyboard on Android phones, therefore no longer making a device reboot mandatory.
Someone on Google’s discussion boards, however, has discovered a new and much easier solution that actually prevents the glitch from occurring.
It all comes down to launching the keyboard before actually starting Android Auto. In other words, what you must do is open an app that requires typing, and with the keyboard on the screen, plug in the cable and allow Android Auto to load.
When you exit the app and disconnect the mobile device from the head unit, the keyboard should no longer be dead, as everything should be working properly without the need for a reboot.
This small hack works regardless of the keyboard app installed on your device.
At this point, no ETA has been provided as to when Google could come up with a full fix, so for the time being, these workarounds are pretty much the only choice if you don’t want to reboot the device every time you shut down and stop using Android Auto.
