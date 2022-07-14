Damen's Second Amels 60 Yacht, Known as Project Witchcraft, Rolls Out of the Shed

Damen Yachting's second superyacht in a new generation of Amels Limited Editions has finally emerged from its shed. The new Amels 60 hit the water for the first time at the shipyard's facility in the Netherlands.
The second Amels 60, known as Project Witchcraft, reached a significant milestone. The 60-meter (197-ft) superyacht has seen the light for the first time in the last 12 months. The vessel arrived at Damien's facility in Vlissingen for the outfitting phase a year ago, and now, it has finally touched the water.
Onlookers were treated to a spectacular show when the Amels 6002 rolled out of the dry dock. For the first time, they could see its light color scheme and the style of its large windows, which have been designed according to the owner's specifications.
Its exterior, drawn by the renowned Espen Øino, has a sleek profile with elegant lines. The overall design focuses on offering guests the ultimate comfort at sea. There's plenty of deck space, allowing passengers to fully enjoy the large sun deck and swim platform. Since it’s a luxury yacht it also has enough space on the foredeck to host a 9-metre (29.5-ft) luxury tender.
This Amels 60 can accommodate 12 guests and a crew of 12 in rooms that feel light and airy. The owner’s suite includes a private folding balcony. Every area has been customized to fit the needs and lifestyle of the owner. More details regarding its interiors are expected to follow as the vessel gets closet to its official debut.
In terms of performance, the yacht uses hybrid power and propulsion technology to navigate at a top speed of 15.5 knots (18 mph/ 29 kph). The Amels 60 can cruise at 13 knots (15 mph/ 24 kph) and cover 5,179-mile (8,334-km) distances.
Currently, the Amels 6002 is gearing up for its final build phase. The yacht will head to its new owner later this year in the Autumn.
