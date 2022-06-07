Construction Officially Begins on Damen's First Amels 80 Limited Editions Superyacht

Making its global debut earlier this year, Damen Yachting’s new Amels 80 promises to redefine luxury on the water. Spanning six decks and boasting a length of 80 m (262 ft), it is the largest vessel in the shipyard’s Limited Editions range and now its construction journey is officially underway.
Damen just announced that its already iconic Amels 80 has marked an important milestone in its production journey. The shipyard has completed the first stage, cutting the steel of the all-new vessel at its hull building location in Galati, Romania.
The 80-meter luxury superyacht was introduced earlier in 2022 via an online launch event, after two years of extensive planning and detailed design. And while we’re on the subject, the exterior design of the vessel is signed by Espen Øino, while its interior is created by the Dutch studio Sinot. Amels 80 blends simple, clean exterior lines with a neutral material palette for the interior, such as natural stained oak and walnut veneers, and natural stones and leathers. Natural is the key feature here, with Sinot striving to maintain as much as possible the pristine characteristics of the materials.
With an overall length of 80 meters, a beam of 12.5 m (41 ft), and a gross tonnage of 2,175 GT, the largest yacht in the Amels Limited Editions range can accommodate up to 14 guests and a crew of 20 (captain not included). When cruising at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph), the superyacht offers a range of 5,000 nautical miles. But the vessel can reach a top speed of 16.5 knots (19 mph/30 kph). It is made from sustainable materials and boasts a hybrid propulsion system.
Amels 80 is a floating paradise that features six decks and is packed with the most high-end amenities. It has plenty of space for water toys, being able to house multiple jet skis and an 11.5 (37 ft) limousine tender. All six cabins on the main deck offer breathtaking panoramic views and the owner’s stateroom comes with a jacuzzi pool and sheltered aft deck dining. There’s a wellness spa with a gym, hammam, and sauna, and a gorgeous beach club opening on three sides, with a glass ceiling that also serves as the bottom of a 6.5 m (21 ft) swimming pool on the aft deck.
The next stage in the building process of the first Amels 80 is the keel laying of the superyacht, which is scheduled to take place in September. The luxurious vessel should be completed in 2025.
