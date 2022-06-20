First Amels 60 Limited Editions Superyacht Named Come Together Upon Delivery

Only three months have passed since Damen Yachting unveiled its first Amels 60 Limited Editions superyacht. Recently, the luxury vessel left its shed and headed to its new owners as Come Together.
Announced for the first time in 2019, the 60-meter (197-foot) luxury vessel arrived at the shipyard's facility in Vlissingen in July 2021 for the outfitting phase. During its stay in Vlissingen, a team of craftsmen has worked tirelessly to turn the first hull of a new Limited Editions into an incredible superyacht.
The Amels 60 saw the sunlight for the first time three months ago. The yacht, which was commissioned by a repeat client, is the first of five hulls designed by the award-winning Espen Øino to emerge from its shed.
After its unveiling, the vessel completed sea trials, and now it has finally met its new owners as. Named Come Together, the yacht features a timeless design given by its sleek lines and geometric shapes. Finished in a metallic Pebble Grey hull and Super Jet Black superstructure, Come Together is a unique vessel designed to offer passengers the ultimate comfort at sea.
The vessel's interior, drawn by Winch Design, is inspired by nature. With asymmetric furnishings, the interiors reflect the exterior's geometric features. Thanks to the natural elements that decorate the rooms, they evoke a "calm atmosphere and involuntary relaxation."
Come Together can accommodate up to 12 guests on board, along with a crew of 12 ready to assist them. Since it's a luxury yacht, it also comes with plenty of relaxation and entertainment areas. The vessel has a large sun deck, a swim platform, and a foldable Owners suite balcony. It also has a garage that can store a nine-meter (30-ft) luxury tender.
In terms of performance, it uses hybrid power and propulsion technology to navigate across the water at a top speed of 15.5 knots (18 mph/ 29 kph). The superyacht can cruise at 13 knots (15 mph/ 24 kph) and cover distances of 5,179 miles (8,334 km).
Come Together is currently heading to the Mediterranean, where it will be offered for charter through Y.CO.
