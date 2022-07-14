Hyatt Empire Heir’s Superyacht Sports All the Attractions of a Floating Luxury Resort

One of the most praised vessels on the luxury charter market dazzles guests not only with its high levels of comfort, but also with a remarkably bright and luminous style. That could be due to the fact that its owner is a hospitality tycoon.
Like many other superyachts, Ramble On Rose flaunts a fresh look and the latest amenities thanks to a relatively recent refit, even though it’s been on the water since 2011. It was only the fifth hull in what would become the popular 60 series of the Italian shipyard CRN Ancona.
The new style of this 196-foot (60 meters) pleasure craft isn’t associated with any big names in the industry, but this doesn’t make it less impressive – light blue accents and a lot of white highlight its luminosity and spaciousness.
Ramble On Rose sounds like the perfect party yacht, while being a family heaven at the same time. The large sundeck doubles as an exclusive lounge, featuring a jacuzzi, a bar, and a premium music system. There’s enough space for an 80-people party onboard, even though it can only accommodate 12 guests in seven cabins. On the other hand, kids can have fun on the huge inflatable water trampoline, in addition to the numerous other water toys for adults.
Not just one, but two private chefs are ready to cater to the guests’ culinary desires, and the gourmet treats can be enjoyed in several dining areas, both formal and informal. Following the current trend, this luxury yacht replaces plastic with glass water bottles, and offers eco-friendly beauty products. Plus, from the impressive bathing area, guests can head on straight to the high-tech gym – a must-have of all floating mansions.
All the staterooms boast a fresh style, but the owner’s suite takes things to the next level, with a spa-inspired en-suite bathroom, a gorgeous private terrace, and a large office.
This luxury pleasure craft is reportedly owned by one of the most famous hospitality billionaires, heir of the Hyatt empire, Tony Pritzker. That could explain the yacht’s success and popularity with charter customers.
Those who wish to experience a week onboard Ramble On Rose should be ready to part with at least $375,000, according to the Superyachts Monaco listing.
