LL Cool J Gives Exclusive Tour of $150M Solandge, Where He Vacationed With Magic Johnson

LL Cool J, Magic Johnson, and Samuel L. Jackson adventured to Europe this summer. They visited Greece and relaxed on board Solandge, a $1 million a week yacht, which we get to see in an exclusive tour given by LL Cool J.
Priced at $150 million, the owner of the Solandge yacht is Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz al Saud. But the marvelous vessel is also available for rent, which is how LL Cool J, Magic Johnson, and Samuel L. Jackson got to enjoy it for their holiday.
LL Cool J took to social media to give an exclusive tour of the luxurious yacht, which lasts almost seven minutes. The musician shared this was their home for two and a half weeks and he was very thankful and appreciative of the time he spent there with his famous friends and their wives.
The tour is all about “vibes,” and it shows an office, the master suite, which has a joint bathroom with both a shower and a tub, incredible views of the front of the yacht, and even a jacuzzi outside on the deck. He later goes to another “study area” where they relaxed and “watched a little golf.”
He went down the stairs to another deck, which is a “more formal living room area,” with big, comfortable couches, a big dining table, and even a piano. Further away, the doors take you to yet another plush relaxation area outside, with amazing views.
For entertainment on board, LL Cool J says there’s a theater, which he doesn’t show, but goes on to reveal the sauna, the massage area, a salon, a spa, and a steam room. He proceeds to visit the gym, which is fully equipped. Outside of the gym, the sliding doors reveal a pool and several sunbeds available.
From that point, he goes up the stairs to the upper deck, where there are other sofas to enjoy the magnificent views while on the water.
At the end of the tour, he gave a shout-out to Magic Johnson for “making this possible” and for introducing him to the yacht. He didn’t forget to share the name of the yacht and he was thrilled with all the amenities on board and that he got to relax with such amazing views.
