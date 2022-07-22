Swedish Industrialist’s Former Vintage Yacht Is Still One of the Fastest in the World

It may not boast a jacuzzi and a lavish master’s suite like contemporary superyachts, but very few other pleasure craft offer this unique blend of history and speed. A collector’s item, this Swedish beauty will still make all heads turn in the most luxurious locations.
Back in 1939, Knut Ljungberg, head of the acclaimed Hastholm shipyard in Sweden, was delivering a brand-new yacht called Edi. Ljunberg was known for building large motor yachts, some of which he had also designed. The 112-foot (34 meters) vessel had been commissioned by a well-known figure at the time, industrialist and banker Thorsten Kreuger.
Initially, the high-speed yacht was powered by three engines of about 1,400 HP in total, each connected to a propeller. Some sources claim that it wasn’t able to hit the targeted speed of 26 knots (29.9. mph/48 kph) however, because the side propellers interfered with the central one, which didn’t allow it to operate at its best.
Still, by the 1980s Edi was already known as the world’s fastest luxury yacht. According to Superyachts Monaco, it underwent a full hull refit in 1990, followed by constant upgrades throughout the decade. It was coveted even by the Swedish royalty, becoming a popular charter yacht in the most exclusive locations. Nicknamed “the speeding Swede,” this vintage yacht was known from then on as United Spirit.
In 2005, it got a pair of 1,360 HP, V2000 MTU engines, which apparently haven’t been used too much over these past decades. Able to hit more than 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph) this 1939 yacht is still one of the fastest in the world. This means that it can reach twice as far in one hour compared to regular yachts.
Its classic interior with four elegant staterooms and a sumptuous main salon features a lot of wood and a rich color palette of warm yellows and blue. Up to eight guests can enjoy its impressive speed and 80 years of history, to this day.
It takes a true connoisseur to fully appreciate United Spirit’s unique character. This high-velocity vintage yacht is available for €4.95 million ($5 million) through Superyachts Monaco.
