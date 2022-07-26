Russian Oligarch's Cloudbreak Super Yacht Spotted in Pattaya After Visiting Koh Samui

After arriving and spending the week anchored near Koh Samui off the coast of Surat Thani, Thailand, 54-year-old Russian billionaire Alexander Svetakov's yacht Cloudbreak moved further into the Bay of Thailand, and anchored off the coast of Sattahip Province.
The Pattaya News reported locals noticed the super yacht just off Jomtien Beach yesterday evening.
Last week, Koh Samui officials gushed over the arrival of the super yacht as a sign that high-net-worth tourists were beginning to return to the kingdom.
This past weekend others in Thailand had mixed feelings about the presence of a yacht owned by a Russian banker with alleged ties to President Putin. Despite U.S.-led sanctions and seizures against Russian oligarchs and billionaires, Thailand has expressed neutrality in the wake of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha's official position would mean the yacht would not be subject of seizure.
As of May, at least thirteen Russian-owned luxury yachts, ranging in value from $8 million (7.8 million euro) to $606 million (593 million euro) have been seized in Europe.
In May, Fijian law enforcement seized a $300 million (293 million euro) yacht owned by another sanctioned Russian oligarch, Suleiman Kerimov. The Fijian government did not have the resources to maintain the yacht so the 106-meter luxury Amadea was delivered to San Diego.
The name Cloudbreak comes from the world-class wave that breaks in Tavarua, a small heart-shaped island off the coast of Fiji's main island of Viti Levu.
The Cayman Islands-registered $200 million (199.5 million euros), 246-foot (75 meter) super yacht was built in 2016 by German boatbuilder Abeking & Rasmussen. She can accommodate 12 passengers in six luxurious staterooms and maintains a 22-person crew. The master cabin has two balconies with one being completely open.
She has a wellness center, a fully equipped gym, and a helicopter pad. The hull is constructed of steel, and the boat is powered by two Caterpillar diesel engines capable of cruising at 12 knots with an 8,500 nautical mile (9,781 miles/17,741 km) range.
