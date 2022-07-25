Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Take Romantic Seine Cruise, Ben Falls Asleep on Board

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now on honeymoon in Paris, France. The newlyweds are taking advantage of everything the romantic city has to offer. Their schedule included a romantic Seine cruise. The downside? Ben fell asleep on board.
Vacations are amazing. You get to visit new places, have new experiences, eat new cuisine, and see beautiful things. But they’re also exhausting, especially when you’re on a city break.
Famous couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just got married last weekend and flew to Paris, France, with their respective children to enjoy the honeymoon. There’s been a lot of sightseeing, romantic walks in the park, and restaurant escapes. Their schedule also included a very luxurious cruise on the Seine.
The two chartered the Petrus III yacht, which, according to its official website, promises to be “the highlight of your trip in Paris.”
The boat is a 71-ft (21.6 m) teak gentleman’s yacht and it was built in 1953. It offers lots of options on board, including lunch, dinner, or brunch, available both for couples and businesses.
And it looked like it was exactly what the couple needed to unwind. They were joined by Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. At first, they were seen relaxing on wooden chairs on board during the trip, but later, Ben Affleck was photographed on the deck while taking a nap.
And no one can blame Ben for falling asleep during his cruise trip, even though he is in the City of Lights. Probably affected by jet lag or the extreme heat, the actor put his feet up on the boat railing, getting some quality sleep. He was later woken up by his daughter, Violet.
Jennifer and Ben’s honeymoon also coincided with the singer’s 53rd birthday on Sunday, when they were seen walking hand in hand around the Louvre Museum and having a meal at a nearby restaurant. But Ben proves now he's as relatable as it gets.
