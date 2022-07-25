"Come Together" Turns From Beatles Song Into 197-Feet Amels Yacht

Come Together is the boat that transposes the vibe of the beach into a biophilic interior design, for a custom-made experience close to the heart.
Picture this: ready for a sunbath on a perfect July day, you and your family leave a luxurious villa located in the heart of nature, but a few meters from the beach. As you get closer to the crystalline and azure water, a majestic yacht, as luxurious as the villa you left, reveals itself in front of your eyes, shining like jewelry.
This is Amels 60 Limited Editions, a 60 metre (197 feet) yacht which met its owner last month, and to which we now have access, although only virtually. Designed in warm, natural notes, the custom-made interior created by Winch Design aimed to blend in with the beach vibes, thus strengthening the idea of relaxation and comfort.
Divided into five guest cabins of the same size and a full-beam owner's cabin, the yacht also offers an elegant and slightly minimalist main saloon, dominated by natural materials, "tailored to replicate a relaxed family home on the water,” according to a representative from Winch.
The exterior was handled by Espen Oeino, the Norwegian designer and naval architect who gave life to some of the most prestigious yachts in the world. Lush and practical at the same time, the 27 meter (88 feet) long sundeck creates the perfect environment for cooking a dinner and then enjoying the meal in the company of 18 loved ones around an extendable table. Under the stars, the space can be transformed into a cinema for a movie night. When the heat outside demands it, the 38-square meter (409-square feet) swim platform is at the disposal of those who want to cool off under the water.
In technical terms, Amels 60 has a top speed of 15.5 knots (28.70 kph / 17.83 mph). The electrical propulsion motors provide a cruising speed of seven knots (12.96 kph / 8.05 mph) and a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles (8334 km) at 13 knots (24.07 kph / 14.96 mph), making the ride on this yacht comfortable, sustainable and low-cost.
Available for charter with Y.CO, the yacht has prepared a complex team of 14 members, including a yoga instructor, personal trainer, DJ and videographer.
As for the name, the guitar in the skylounge and The Beatles band have a lot in common, encouraging people to do one thing: "Come together!"
