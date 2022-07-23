Samana Megayacht Concept Is What Understated Elegance Is All About

Samana is the latest study from the design studio, and a worthy follow-up to last year’s 240-foot (73-meter) Palmilla, with which it shares some similarities in styling. We covered Palmilla in a previous story, with the main takeaway there being that it was designed for a hypothetical well-heeled seafarer who wanted to get away from the world and whatever crisis was ravaging it.
Consequently, Palmilla would deliver outstanding performance by means of its twin MTU 16V 4000 engines totaling 5,250 hp of power and delivering a top speed of 18 knots (21 mph / 33 kph). It would also deliver top-of-the-line amenities, with the master room and its main deck designed as “fortress of solitude,” and an elegant, timeless silhouette with undeniable appeal.
As impressive as Palmilla came out, Samana is able to top it, even if only on paper for the time being. It is bigger and better than its predecessor, faster and more luxurious, but it maintains the same sleekness and understated elegance. In a statement to Superyacht Times, the design studio notes that the challenge in penning such a massive vessel was in creating something innovative without it coming across as try-hard. Bigger doesn’t have to mean flashier, in other words.
The solution was to create a “halo” around Samana, which starts amidship and extends all the way to the beach club, which is also where guest access is possible. Angled supports on the aluminum superstructure extend all the way to the sky deck, further creating the impression of continuous sweeping lines, and distracting from the sharp, almost aggressive bow that bespeaks high performance capabilities.
Samana is 314 feet (96 meters) long, and has a beam of 50 feet (15.2 meters), which means it has ample interior volume and would, as such, be ideal both for private use and charter. Accommodation onboard is for 14 guests in seven staterooms (the master bedroom, four guest rooms, and two VIP suites), and 31 crew in 18 separate cabins. Like in the case of Palmilla, staff quarters are located aft on the lower deck, towards the beach club. The master suite gets its own private deck, lobby, wardrobe and bathroom.
Amenities are outstanding, and include the vast beach club with a swim platform, a bar and lounges, fully-equipped gym and spa and wellness area, a sky deck with a sky lounge, a cigar lounge and another bar, formal and outdoor dining areas and several saloons, a piano room, a TV room (which is probably more like a private mini-cinema), a dive room, two Jacuzzi towards the bow with large sunbathing areas, a helipad, and vast tender garages. The interior has only been conceptualized on paper and not in renders.
on megayachts some compromises have to be made.
Despite its size, Samana would be no slouch on the water. On paper, power comes from twin MTU 20V 4000 M73L engines that would take it to a top speed of 20 knots (23 mph / 37 kph). At a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph), estimated range is of 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles / 11,816 km).
Consequently, Palmilla would deliver outstanding performance by means of its twin MTU 16V 4000 engines totaling 5,250 hp of power and delivering a top speed of 18 knots (21 mph / 33 kph). It would also deliver top-of-the-line amenities, with the master room and its main deck designed as “fortress of solitude,” and an elegant, timeless silhouette with undeniable appeal.
As impressive as Palmilla came out, Samana is able to top it, even if only on paper for the time being. It is bigger and better than its predecessor, faster and more luxurious, but it maintains the same sleekness and understated elegance. In a statement to Superyacht Times, the design studio notes that the challenge in penning such a massive vessel was in creating something innovative without it coming across as try-hard. Bigger doesn’t have to mean flashier, in other words.
The solution was to create a “halo” around Samana, which starts amidship and extends all the way to the beach club, which is also where guest access is possible. Angled supports on the aluminum superstructure extend all the way to the sky deck, further creating the impression of continuous sweeping lines, and distracting from the sharp, almost aggressive bow that bespeaks high performance capabilities.
Samana is 314 feet (96 meters) long, and has a beam of 50 feet (15.2 meters), which means it has ample interior volume and would, as such, be ideal both for private use and charter. Accommodation onboard is for 14 guests in seven staterooms (the master bedroom, four guest rooms, and two VIP suites), and 31 crew in 18 separate cabins. Like in the case of Palmilla, staff quarters are located aft on the lower deck, towards the beach club. The master suite gets its own private deck, lobby, wardrobe and bathroom.
Amenities are outstanding, and include the vast beach club with a swim platform, a bar and lounges, fully-equipped gym and spa and wellness area, a sky deck with a sky lounge, a cigar lounge and another bar, formal and outdoor dining areas and several saloons, a piano room, a TV room (which is probably more like a private mini-cinema), a dive room, two Jacuzzi towards the bow with large sunbathing areas, a helipad, and vast tender garages. The interior has only been conceptualized on paper and not in renders.
on megayachts some compromises have to be made.
Despite its size, Samana would be no slouch on the water. On paper, power comes from twin MTU 20V 4000 M73L engines that would take it to a top speed of 20 knots (23 mph / 37 kph). At a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph), estimated range is of 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles / 11,816 km).