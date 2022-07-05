Benetti's First 37m, Four-Deck B.Yond Yacht Hits the Water As Its Greenest Ship So Far

Italian shipbuilder Benetti has launched its first B.Yond 37 m (121 ft) luxury yacht, as part of a new generation of Voyager vessels. The manufacturer describes it as the world’s lowest-impact yacht in its class and it is a beauty that features a four-deck layout.
Christened Goga, the greenest yacht in Benetti’s fleet has a design concept signed by Stefano Righini and the fourth deck was his idea. A ceremony took place recently in the port city of Livorno, Italy, celebrating the yacht’s launch, boasted by Azimut Benetti Group President Paolo Vitelli as one of the most innovative boats ever built.
Goga is meant for long-distance cruising, is made of steel and aluminum, has 460 GT, a beam of 8.6 m (28 ft), and stands out through its elegant proportions, large lounges flooded with natural light and its revolutionary four-deck layout that separates the guest and crew areas while offering full access to all the floors of the yacht. The fourth deck features huge windows that offer “unparalleled panoramic views of the sea”, as boasted by Benetti.
As far as propulsion goes, Goga is the world’s greenest boat in its class because it combines SCR catalytic filters, which is a technology already used in the automotive industry for Euro 6D diesel engines, with an E-Mode Hybrid system by Siemens Energy. The latter is based on a crew-friendly architecture that allows the crew to easily switch from mechanical propulsion to electric and offers four different navigation modes for the yacht, including a full-electric, zero-emission one.
According to Benetti, this technology ensures a reduction of up to 24 percent in fuel consumption and CO2 per year and 85 percent in NOx.
Goga offers ranges of 8,200 nautical miles (15,186 km) in its Eco Trasnfer mode, at a cruising speed of 9 knots (10 mph/14 kph), but it can reach a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph/25.7 kph).
The B.Yond 37 m Goga dedicated the lower deck to the crew, featuring four crew cabins, crew mess, galley, laundry, and so on. There’s also a gym that can be replaced by an additional guest cabin.
The main deck is where you can find the owner’s suite and four guest suites, while the upper deck is dedicated to the living area, featuring a living room, and terraces for outdoor dining or lounging. The bridge deck comes with a beautiful panoramic veranda with sunbeds.
