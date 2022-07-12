Pershing Sheds More Details on Its Super-Fast Luxury Sports Yacht, the GTX116

Pershing, an Italian builder that is part of the Ferretti Group, revealed more details about its flagship in the new GTX range. Featuring a five-cabin layout, the GTX116 is expected to combine performance with comfort in order to offer guests a unique experience at sea.
Announced earlier this year, the GTX116 is the first vessel in the new GTX range that measures over 35 meters (115.7 ft) in length. With a beam of almost eight meters (25.4 ft), it combines incredible deck space with comfort and thrilling sensations characteristic of a Pershing yacht.
Although the GTX116 was recently unveiled, construction has already started on the boat. The hull was built at the Ferretti Group Plug and Mould Plant. The vessel features a sleek profile that defines its sporty character. Once fully completed, it will flaunt a fresh shade of grey and extensive glass surfaces that will allow natural light to bathe the interiors.
Speaking of that, the exterior of the sports yacht will be connected with the interior areas, creating a single cohesive space that will take passengers closer to the water. Guests will be able to access a forward living area from the outside by using the port walkway or via the glass doors that lead to the bridge. There, they will find plenty of luxury amenities, including a jacuzzi.
The sundeck can be reached from the stern. It's a generous space designed for socializing and relaxation. The large beach club is another spot we can't miss. It features a teak deck that opens out to link the beach area with the swim platform, forming a great area that can be enjoyed close to the water. The GTX116 also has plenty of space to host water toys. Its garage has room for a five-meter-long (16-ft-long) tender and a jet ski.
The yacht has a five-cabin layout. Guests can be accommodated in two double VIPs and two mirror-image guest cabins with twin beds, while the owners will have a full-beam master cabin amidships. There will be a galley, a diner, a laundry, two double cabins for four crew members, and a captain's cabin located on the lower deck.
In its standard configuration, Pershing GTX116 will be outfitted with three MAN V12 1800 engines. That will allow the yacht to navigate at a top speed of 32.5 knots (37.4 mph/ 60 kph) and cruise at 26.5 knots (30.5 mph/ 49 kph). Owners who want to enjoy a little bit of action at sea can also choose to equip it with MAN V12 2000 engines. That will take the vessel to a maximum speed of 35.5 knots (41 mph/ 66 kph) and a cruising speed of 29.5 knots (34 mph/ 55 kph).
Although the GTX116 was recently unveiled, construction has already started on the boat. The hull was built at the Ferretti Group Plug and Mould Plant. The vessel features a sleek profile that defines its sporty character. Once fully completed, it will flaunt a fresh shade of grey and extensive glass surfaces that will allow natural light to bathe the interiors.
Speaking of that, the exterior of the sports yacht will be connected with the interior areas, creating a single cohesive space that will take passengers closer to the water. Guests will be able to access a forward living area from the outside by using the port walkway or via the glass doors that lead to the bridge. There, they will find plenty of luxury amenities, including a jacuzzi.
The sundeck can be reached from the stern. It's a generous space designed for socializing and relaxation. The large beach club is another spot we can't miss. It features a teak deck that opens out to link the beach area with the swim platform, forming a great area that can be enjoyed close to the water. The GTX116 also has plenty of space to host water toys. Its garage has room for a five-meter-long (16-ft-long) tender and a jet ski.
The yacht has a five-cabin layout. Guests can be accommodated in two double VIPs and two mirror-image guest cabins with twin beds, while the owners will have a full-beam master cabin amidships. There will be a galley, a diner, a laundry, two double cabins for four crew members, and a captain's cabin located on the lower deck.
In its standard configuration, Pershing GTX116 will be outfitted with three MAN V12 1800 engines. That will allow the yacht to navigate at a top speed of 32.5 knots (37.4 mph/ 60 kph) and cruise at 26.5 knots (30.5 mph/ 49 kph). Owners who want to enjoy a little bit of action at sea can also choose to equip it with MAN V12 2000 engines. That will take the vessel to a maximum speed of 35.5 knots (41 mph/ 66 kph) and a cruising speed of 29.5 knots (34 mph/ 55 kph).