52M Gallant Lady Is Sea-Ready After Extensive Re-Fit at Netherland Shipyard

Originally built at the famed Netherland shipyard Feadship, for owner Jim Moran in 2007, Gallant Lady underwent extensive interior and exterior work in addition to scheduled maintenance and technical upgrades to bring her up to 2022 standards.
She was fitted with new alfresco areas, a beach club, and a reconfigured fly-bridge, among other, not yet published interior work.
The 51.21 meter (168 ft) long, 765 gross tonnage vessel, is powered by two Caterpillar diesel engines rated at 1000hp each, at 1600 rpm. She is capable of a top speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots with a range of 4200 nautical miles. The yacht is fitted with advanced innovations including, an environmentally safe bio-reactive waste sewage treatment plant. The hull is made of steel with an aluminum superstructure. She is manned by a crew of twelve and can accommodate up to 10 passengers.
The original interior was decorated with woods including black walnut, sycamore, eucalyptus, and myrtle burl, in 18th and 19th century French and Italian styles.
The yacht is a mainstay on Fort Lauderdale, Florida waterfront, distinguish by the three vertical windows located amidship, on her port and starboard sides. The yacht is still owned by the Moran family, but is thought to be for sale.
Mr. Moran was instrumental in the design of the interior and exterior Gallant Lady along with designers John Munford and Richard Jordan.
John Moran was an American billionaire businessman who at the age of 21, purchased a gas station for $360 that became the best-selling station in the area. After serving in WWII, he sold his first car for $275 and within ten years became the world's largest Ford dealer. His companies JM Pontiac and JM Lexus would become the largest dealers of those brands in the world and he managed to sell more than 6 million Toyotas. He ordered eight yachts from Feadship over the years; all named Gallant Lady. He passed away in 2007.
