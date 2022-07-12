After Pulling Out of Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal Relaxes on His Great White Sunreef Yacht

Rafael Nadal suffered an abdominal rupture and pulled out of Wimbledon ahead of the semi-final last week. So he moved on and started the best recovery strategy possible: relaxing with his friends and family on his Sunreef yacht called Great White.
Sometime in 2019, Rafael Nadal commissioned a Power 80 catamaran from Sunreef Yachts, one of the top choices in the industry. He took delivery of his custom-designed yacht in early June 2020, with Sunreef President and founder Francis Lapp personally on hand to deliver it. And the legendary tennis player has been enjoying the vessel ever since.
The tennis legend just pulled out of Wimbledon last week before his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios. He had an abdominal tear and decided to put his health first. He said during the press conference on Thursday: “Unfortunately as you can imagine I am here because I have to pull out from the tournament. As everyone saw yesterday I have been suffering with a pain in the abdominal and something was not OK there. That is confirmed, I have a tear in the muscle.”
So, instead of forcing himself in the tournament, he took his family for a holiday in Formentera, Spain, on his yacht which is called Great White. Besides relaxing on the luxurious vessel, the 36-year-old Spanish player hopped on a Yamaha VX Deluxe and drove it around his yacht.
The vessel measures 78 ft (24 m) in length and is estimated at $5 million, specifically built for longtime cruising. It’s powered by twin engines that put out 1,200 horsepower and can accommodate 12 guests in four private cabins and a master suite. Onboard, there is enough space for four crew members to cater to the passengers' every need.
It also has a tender garage, packed with several water toys. There is a waterfall-fed spa pool on the upper deck as well, a retractable hard-top, a bar, and a lounge, plus several recreation areas. And the Spanish star seems to be taking advantage of all of its features.
