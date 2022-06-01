Rafael Nadal Defeated Novak Djokovic While Wearing His Richard Mille RM 27-04 Timepiece

Rafael Nadal, who has been a brand ambassador for luxury watchmaker Richard Mille since 2010, seemingly has a lucky timepiece: his RM 27-04 Tourbillon. He wore the lucky watch during the Roland Garros Quarter Finals and beat Novak Djokovic.
The Spaniard, who is going for his 14th title, won the latest installment of his legendary rivalry with Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, and advanced to the semi-finals. Their match began on Tuesday night and went on a bit over 1 AM on Wednesday morning in Paris, France, finishing with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory after over four hours of playing. Nadal's companion during the match? His RM 27-04 Richard Mille watch.
This isn’t the first time the legendary tennis player wore his luxurious, $1 million Richard Mille watch. He most recently had it during the Australian Open Men’s Final tournament, which also ended with his victory. It marked Nadal’s 21st Grand Slam title, but also the most wins in men’s tennis.
Over the years, Nadal and the luxury watchmaker have developed a range of remarkable watches together. The collection of eight pieces (up to the moment of publication) includes the RM 27-04, RM 27-03, RM 27-02, RM 27-01, RM 027, RM 35-02, RM 035, and RM 35-01, all including the tennis legend’s name in the title.
The Richard Mille RM 27-04 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal is an ultra-light, exotic, and impressive mechanical wristwatch, created for the 10th anniversary of Nadal and the brand’s partnership in 2020. It came in a limited edition of only 50 units, and a price of just over $1 million. Its current market value is estimated at $2.4 million.
When we mentioned ultra-light, it’s because the luxurious timepiece weighs only 30 grams including the strap, about as much as a few sheets of paper.
Made of a special material called TitaCarb, a high-performance polyamide reinforced with carbon fiber, it can withstand shocks of 12,000 Gs, giving it the greatest shock resistance of any Richard Mille timepiece so far. The baseplate and bridges are made of grade five titanium and the case makes it water-resistant up to 164 ft (50 m) thanks to its Nitrile O-ring seal. That makes it perfect to wear during a tennis match, as Nadal has proven on several different occasions.
