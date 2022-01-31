Man of the Moment Rafael Nadal Owns Extravagant Mansion, Private Jet, and Superyacht

The 35-year-old tennis legend has just scored a new record with his 21st Grand Slam in the Australian Open final on Sunday, January 30. But, besides this unprecedented success, Nadal can pride himself on a sumptuous mansion, a private jet, and a superyacht.
On Sunday, Rafael Nadal faced Daniil Medvedev in a five-hour match that ended with the Spaniard’s record win after having been two sets down. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise to hear Nadal has a whopping $220 million net worth and has used a lot of his paychecks to pay for this lavish lifestyle.
He owns a $4 million beachfront mansion in his hometown Palma de Mallorca, Spain. His home spans over 1,000 square meters (10,764 sq ft), and he spent several years renovating and adjusting it to his heart's desire. But this is far from being the only extravagant thing the Spanish tennis player owns, because he splashed around $6.7 million on a Cessna Citation CJ2+ jet, so he could fly around the world for tournaments.
The aircraft is a light business jet, powered by two Williams-Rolls FJ44-3A-24 engines, which offer 2,490 pounds of thrust. It has a maximum cruise speed of 413 kts (765 kph / 475 mph), and a long-range speed of 357 kts (661 kph / 411 mph). The typical onboard configuration features enough space for eight passengers and one crew member.
Besides living in a stylish mansion and owning a private jet, Rafael Nadal is also the owner of a superyacht, which he commissioned in 2019 and received in 2020. The superyacht, called the “Great White,” is a Power 80 catamaran from Sunreef Yachts, and it has a length of 24 meters (approx. 78 feet). It can accommodate up to 12 guests in four private cabins, without taking into account the master suite. It has a ping pong table, several TVs so he could watch sports, and a garage for his water toys, which includes jet skis, a Sea Bob, and a Jetsurf.
Since Nadal proved his worth time and time again, one could understand why he’d need so many expensive things to relax.
