Ferretti Green Whisper Flybridge Motor Yacht Hits Reef, Sinks in Greece

An 83-foot (25.3-meter) motor yacht named Green Whisper has hit a reef and sunk while cruising off the coast of Paxos island in Greece. The local media reports that the craft, built in Italy by Ferretti and delivered in 2005, was grounded with only three passengers onboard and all of them are now in good health.
As it turns out, the incident happened on July 3, when Port Authorities of Corfu and Paxos were informed of a stricken yacht. Three patrol boats were involved in the rescue operation, and thanks to them, the people on board were safely transported to the port of Gaios.
The vessel, unfortunately, could not be saved. The Green Whisper yacht had begun taking on water after hitting the Ýfalos Panagía reef between the island of Paxos and mainland Greece.
“The beached vessel was observed to tilt due to the inflow of water and a floating barrier was installed to prevent pollution, while light buoys were also installed on the bow and stern for the safety of navigation,” it is said in a statement by the local coast guard.
No other details have been imparted to the public, but local port authorities have initiated a preliminary investigation into the incident.
The vessel involved in this unfortunate incident was a Ferretti 880 yacht, one of 42 models built by the Italian shipyard. Green Whisper was the second super yacht in the Forlì-based company’s fleet and offered accommodation for up to eight guests and three crew members.
Interior and exterior design on this model are signed by Studio Zuccon International Project.
Powered by two MTU diesel engines, the flybridge motor yacht could reach a top speed of 31 knots (57.4 kph) and a cruising speed of 29 knots (53.7 kph). It had a gross tonnage of 86.0 GT and a 20.5-foot (6.25-meter) beam.
