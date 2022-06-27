Nautor's Swan My Song Racing Yacht Gets Revealed During Its Own Private Party

Nautor's Swan, a Finnish maker of luxury sailing yachts, revealed last week a new racing yacht named My Song to a private gathering in La Spezia. The craft is part of the shipyard’s ClubSwan range of high-performance yachts and shows the builder’s expertise in creating stylish, fast sailing boats.
The ClubSwan 80 My Song is an 81-foot (24.38-meter) racing yacht with a 19.6-foot (6-meter) beam that has been conceived with a focus on speed and high performance.
The new model comes with a canting keel of just 15.43 feet (4.75 meters), which makes it a light boat with a shallow draft. This allows it to be speedy fast while also being able to enter into harbors and ports with ease.
Nautor Swan’s ClubSwan designer Juan Kouyoumdjian is responsible for My Song’s design, while her interior is penned by Nauta Design, with construction completed with help from the shipyard’s partner Persico Marine. The latter is known for employing the same Coriolis robot used in the aerospace industry for carbon lamination.
Among the racing features of the yacht, we can mention the retractable bowsprit, for safety upwind, along with a rotating canard to benefit upwind performance in light air.
Designed as an alternative to ultra-high-tech racing yachts, the basic My Song version features a minimal, stylish interior. But because this kind of vessel only appeals to a small portion of sailors, the ClubSwan 80 also has a more luxurious version that offers various additional features focused on leisure and guest comfort to broaden reach.
“The ClubSwan 80 design answers a specific brief: a fast Maxi optimized to race in the Mediterranean as well as offering accommodation to enjoy life at sea and fun shorthanded sailing,” said Mario Pedol of Nauta Design.
Giovanni Pomati, CEO of Nautor Group, also commented, “The CS80 is a pure racer but is also an incredible yacht for fast sailing, shorthanded sailing, and comfortable sports cruising.”
The My Song racing yacht joins the ClubSwan 36, 50, and 125 models in the ClubSwan range and will also be showcased at the Monaco Yacht Show in September. The first race My Song will compete in will be the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup in Sardinia, also in September.
