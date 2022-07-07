79-Foot Luxury Yacht wallywhy150 Boasts Spectacular Outdoor Spaces

Wally, a custom yacht builder owned by Ferretti Group, unveiled the latest yacht in the wallywhy range. Called the wallywhy150, the new vessel focuses on blending the spaces onboard, creating an indoor-outdoor feel.
The yacht's unveiling follows last year's introduction of Wally's first full-wide-body yacht, the wallywhy200. The new model measures 24 meters (79-ft) in length, and it has a beam of 6.7 meters (22.2 ft). Although wallywhy150 is smaller than its sister ship, it comes with some unique features that allow both owners and guests to enjoy the beautiful outdoor and indoor areas.
Luca Bassani, Wally's Founder and Chief Designer, says that the "challenge was to incorporate some of the 200's best features into a smaller package, while opening the door to new and innovative solutions in this size range. Most importantly, we have maximised and optimised her exterior spaces as much as possible – they are absolutely enormous and totally unique for her size in the industry."
The exterior of the yacht blends seamlessly with the interiors. This creates a feeling of openness and gives the impression of bigger spaces. On the sundeck, passengers can enjoy al-fresco dining. Additionally, there are refrigerators, a grill, and other amenities for outdoor activities at sea. Another area that was meticulously designed is the living area. It has ample headroom, reaching 2.5 meters (8.2 ft).
The wallywhy200 debuted a number of unique design elements that have been carried over to the new vessel. One of them is the wrap-around glass on the main deck, which lets guests enjoy panoramic views.
The master stateroom is positioned forward, and it also provides a 270-degree view of the bow. Up to eight guests can find accommodation in four staterooms, while a crew of four will find privacy in two generous cabins.
In terms of performance, the wallywhy150 gets its power from three Volvo Penta D13 IPS 1200 engines that can get it to reach a top speed of 21 knots (24 mph/ 39 kph). For more power, the vessel can be outfitted with three IPS 1350 engines. This would allow it to navigate at a top speed of 23 knots (26 mph/ 43 kph).
The new wallywhy150 is expected to make its official debut next year.
