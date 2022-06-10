Beautiful Eleonora E Sailing Yacht Sinks in Spain After Getting Hit by a Supply Vessel

Delivered in 2000 by Van der Graaf, the Eleonora E sailing yacht is a beautiful replica of a 1910 schooner. It is also the second-largest built by the Dutch shipyard. Unfortunately, the vessel got damaged today in Spain, sinking in Port Tarraco, Tarragona, where it was berthed.
It happened early in the morning when it was accidentally hit by the 60 m (197 ft) supply vessel Punta Mayor. The supply ship was trying to exit the port but the main engines became blocked with the engine in reverse. Even though the captain tried his best to prevent the collision with the Eleonora sailboat by stopping the engines and anchoring the ship with the two anchors, his maneuver was insufficient.
As explained by the Port of Tarragona on its Twitter page, the sailing yacht was hit in the center of the hull, causing it to sink in no more than half an hour from the impact. No victims were reported from either ship.
Following the sink of the Eleonora E, containment barriers have been installed to prevent any other collisions in the area and any fuel spills. Port authorities also placed absorbent material to collect any possible fuel leaks from the sunk vessel.
Eleonora E was built as a beautiful replica of the Westward racing yacht that was launched in 1910. Eleonora has a wood superstructure and a steel hull, a length of 49.5 m (a bit over162 ft), a beam of 8.1 m (26.5 ft), and a volume of 148 GT. It went through several refits since its build. The sailing yacht can accommodate eight guests and nine crew members. It has a cruising speed of 9 knots (10 mph/16 kph) and can reach a top speed of 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph).
It was available for charter in the Mediterranean from approximately €70,000 ($74,000) per week.
VIDEO | Imatges de dron del dispositiu i equips d’emergències desplegats per #PortTarragona per l’enfonsament del veler “Eleonora E” que estant amarrat a la Marina PortTarraco ha estat col·lidit per un vaixell de salvament que realitzava una maniobra de sortida. pic.twitter.com/oUMKvvZv1E— Port Tarragona (@PortTarragona) June 10, 2022