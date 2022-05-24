Eddie Jordan's Quiet, Luxury Sailing Superyacht Blush Is Up for Grabs

Eddie Jordan says goodbye to yet another of his “Blush” yachts, this time a sailing one built by Perini Navi, which is now listed for sale.
Seems like the former racing driver has an affinity for the “Blush” name with the Irish business guru owning another motor yacht with the same moniker a few years back. That 47 m (154 ft) luxury floating paradise was launched in 2014 as Sunseeker’s flagship and was listed for sale in 2016. Now Jordan is parting with another Blush vessel, a 45 m (147 ft) sailing superyacht by Perini Navi.
This high-performance vessel was launched in 2007 but underwent a major refit that was completed earlier this year. It was a pricey operation that cost around €1.8 million (approximately $1.9 million). It is now advertised as being in excellent condition, boasting a total exterior and interior refurbishment.
Blush features a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure and has a cruising speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph). It can reach a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph/25.7 kph). It’s a 315 GT yacht with a beam of 9.4 m (30 ft). Thanks to an AquaLift muffler in the generators’ exhaust system, it is also extremely quiet.
Up to 12 guests can enjoy a luxurious sailing experience onboard Blush, which was designed as a versatile vessel that can be configured in various ways. There are four cabins available but the master suite can be divided to obtain a fifth one, by using a mahogany wall panel. The other available cabins can also be converted to meet specific needs. The yacht can also accommodate a crew of seven.
Boasting flowing exterior lines and a clean design with uncluttered decks, Blush provides various spots for guests to enjoy an alfresco lifestyle and admire the view, dine, or simply socialize in the sun. There’s a sheltered cockpit, aft sun pads, and the yacht has expansive decks and a spacious flybridge.
The interior design of the luxury sailing yacht focuses on comfort and socializing, with the main saloon being divided into three areas. On the port side, you’ve got a bar area, then there are also three large sofas that serve as a lounge area, and there’s also a more formal dining area with a large, oval table.
Blush is available to buy via Camper & Nicholsons for a price of $12,495,000.
