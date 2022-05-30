$7.6M Superyacht Rendezvous Caught Fire and Sank Because of New Flashing Nameplate

Firefighters weren’t able to put out the blaze, and whatever was left of the $7.6 million boat sank after several hours. The Environmental Agency (EA) and the harbormaster are now trying to contain a possible oil spill, as they believe the tanks were loaded with 8,000 liters (2,113 U.S. gallons) of fuel at the time.
While an official cause for the fire has not yet been determined, sources at the marina tell The Sun that a new flashing nameplate may have sparked it. The owner, who is a British businessman, had keept it at Torquay “for three years” and had just recently had it rewired, including the installation of the electric nameplate above the tank. The same sources say that the boat was being resupplied when the fire broke out, as it was preparing to head out.
More about the superyacht has also been discovered. It was a build from luxury British company Princess Yachts, one of the 31 units of the Y85 built with a Pininfarina-designed hull, called Rendezvous. Offering accommodation for up to eight guests in four gorgeous cabins and three crew members, it boasts an alfresco dining room, a bar and sun deck, and one 32-inch and two 55-inch TVs for family entertainment. Interior volume is of 110 GT.
Powered by twin MAN V12 engines delivering a total output of 3,800 mph, the Princess Y85 can hit top speeds of 32 knots (37 mph / 59 kph).
While Rendezvous sank, firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to other boats. No injuries were reported, either. That said, the marina pier was also badly damaged, with the blaze torching the bridge.
Burnt through the bridge and the stone on the pier ! #fire #torquay pic.twitter.com/hjjs4gQNiQ— Grace (@Grace31307003) May 28, 2022
Update on yacht fire in Torquay. With yacht now sunk, and with approx 9 tonnes of diesel on board, focus now on pollution. Pollution response led by harbour master. Our officers are helping with advice and guidance on bathing water quality etc— Environment AgencySW (@EnvAgencySW) May 28, 2022
Our officers have been checking air quality around Torquay harbour this afternoon following the yacht fire, which was declared a major incident. Thought to be no real issues with air quality, but we're keeping an eye on the situation.— Environment AgencySW (@EnvAgencySW) May 28, 2022