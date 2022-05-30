autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's BMW M Month
Car reviews:
 

$7.6M Superyacht Rendezvous Caught Fire and Sank Because of New Flashing Nameplate

Home > News > Float and Dive
30 May 2022, 02:06 UTC ·
A $7.6 million superyacht caught on fire while moored at Torquay Harbor in Devon, England, and sank after several hours, during which time the blaze consumed it altogether. The incident is still under investigation, but a first possible cause for the fire has emerged in the press.
Rendezvous, a Princess Yachts Y85 model estimated at $7.6 million, burned and sank in Devon, UK 18 photos
Superyacht catches fire and sinks at Torquay Harbor in EnglandSuperyacht catches fire and sinks at Torquay Harbor in EnglandSuperyacht catches fire and sinks at Torquay Harbor in EnglandSuperyacht catches fire and sinks at Torquay Harbor in EnglandSuperyacht catches fire and sinks at Torquay Harbor in EnglandSuperyacht catches fire and sinks at Torquay Harbor in EnglandSuperyacht catches fire and sinks at Torquay Harbor in EnglandPrincess Y85 from Princess Yachts is the perfect family boatPrincess Y85 from Princess Yachts is the perfect family boatPrincess Y85 from Princess Yachts is the perfect family boatPrincess Y85 from Princess Yachts is the perfect family boatPrincess Y85 from Princess Yachts is the perfect family boatPrincess Y85 from Princess Yachts is the perfect family boatPrincess Y85 from Princess Yachts is the perfect family boatPrincess Y85 from Princess Yachts is the perfect family boatPrincess Y85 from Princess Yachts is the perfect family boatPrincess Y85 from Princess Yachts is the perfect family boat
On Saturday, May 28, local authorities were forced to declare a major incident at Torquay Harbor after the fire broke onboard the vessel. It was anchored at the end of the pier because it was also the bigger boat around (85 feet / 26 meters), and it would later break free from its moorings, drifting towards the marina pier while still burning.

Firefighters weren’t able to put out the blaze, and whatever was left of the $7.6 million boat sank after several hours. The Environmental Agency (EA) and the harbormaster are now trying to contain a possible oil spill, as they believe the tanks were loaded with 8,000 liters (2,113 U.S. gallons) of fuel at the time.

While an official cause for the fire has not yet been determined, sources at the marina tell The Sun that a new flashing nameplate may have sparked it. The owner, who is a British businessman, had keept it at Torquay “for three years” and had just recently had it rewired, including the installation of the electric nameplate above the tank. The same sources say that the boat was being resupplied when the fire broke out, as it was preparing to head out.

More about the superyacht has also been discovered. It was a build from luxury British company Princess Yachts, one of the 31 units of the Y85 built with a Pininfarina-designed hull, called Rendezvous. Offering accommodation for up to eight guests in four gorgeous cabins and three crew members, it boasts an alfresco dining room, a bar and sun deck, and one 32-inch and two 55-inch TVs for family entertainment. Interior volume is of 110 GT.

Powered by twin MAN V12 engines delivering a total output of 3,800 mph, the Princess Y85 can hit top speeds of 32 knots (37 mph / 59 kph).

While Rendezvous sank, firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to other boats. No injuries were reported, either. That said, the marina pier was also badly damaged, with the blaze torching the bridge.









Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery also show a standard 85Y boat.

Princess yachts superyacht Pininfarina fire UK luxury yacht
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories