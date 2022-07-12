The Secretive 351-Foot Lana Superyacht Outshines All the Rest in Luxury Locations

It’s the middle of the summer season, which means that most yachts, from the simple ones to the most expensive, dazzling ones, are showing off in the most coveted vacation spots around the world. The mysterious Lana, one of the top luxury charter yachts, takes the lead.
When a new ultra-luxurious superyacht, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, makes its debut, rumors usually start spreading about its confirmed of potential owner. But that wasn’t the case with Lana, the 351-foot (107 meters) floating palace built by the prestigious Italian shipyard Benetti. Since 2020, when it turned heads with its first appearance, nothing is publicly known about the luck owner of this pleasure craft estimated at $200 million.
Lana immediately gained attention as the vacation choice for Beyonce and Jay-Z, famous for spending time on some of the most exquisite superyachts available. At the time, a week onboard Lana was said to cost $1.8 million. Despite being only two-years old, the vessel already underwent a refit, in order to add a helipad.
It’s unknown what celebrities might have enjoyed Lana so far this year, but Superyacht Times recently shared an image of the majestic vessel in Gocek. This popular location in Turkey has lately been associated more with Russian-owned superyachts, after many oligarchs chose to sail their luxury vessels to this safe haven. But this doesn’t change the fact that Gocek is an attractive destination for anyone in the world, especially when traveling onboard a stunning yacht such as Lana.
One of the largest pleasure craft in the world, Lana can welcome up to 16 guests in eight luxurious staterooms. Its 26-foot (8 meters) pool includes a warming system, and is surrounded by a generous area for sunbathing. The beach club includes a state-of-the-art spa area, and there’s a separate cinema room in addition to the main salon that’s fitted with premium entertainment systems.
This mysterious luxury yacht is also impressive in terms of performance. It can hit up to 18.5 knots (21 mph/34 kph) and it boasts eco-friendly cruising, thanks to the Rolls-Royce hybrid-electric propulsion.
