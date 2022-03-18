This New Mini Speedboat Promises to Be as Thrilling as a Jet Ski, With Added Benefits

Only a few months left till summer, when thrill-seeking folks will be making the most of their jet skis. But what if there was something just as exciting as a jet ski, but at the same time safer and more flexible? Meet the X-15 mini speedboat that Fusion X Marine recently unveiled.
Fusion X Marine, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, wanted to develop a watercraft that could equal a jet ski in terms of speed, agility, and fun while also being much safer. This is how it came up with the X-15 mini speedboat.
With a length of 15 feet (4.5 meters) and a width of 5.6 feet (1.7 meters), the X-15 weighs only 660 lb (299 kg). It can sit up to three adults, and it’s powered by a 30 HP motor, although it can be swapped for an even more powerful 50 HP motor for even greater thrills.
The US Lighting Group is betting on fiberglass for the quality of its products, including campers, so the new mini speedboat is also made of 100% molded fiberglass. Its standard features include a color-coordinated vinyl interior, a heavy-duty rub rail, and stainless steel hardware. Customers can also opt for an instrument package with a speedometer, tachometer, and fuel level indicator, plus navigation lights.
The mini speedboat is approved by the U.S. Coast Guard for Safe Loading, and unlike a jet ski, it can be used in all waters, including oceans and lakes. According to Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of the US Lighting Group, the new watercraft is mainly intended for boat rental sites across the U.S, as well as exotic resort destinations in the Caribbean and Mediterranean.
Fusion X Marine announced that it recently kicked off production for this 15-foot speedboat, just in time for the upcoming summer season. Its price starts at $6,995 without the engine, and it can be purchased through Area Developers.
