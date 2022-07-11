Bering Yachts Begins Construction on New 77-Foot Luxury Yacht

Turkish shipyard Bering Yachts announced that the keel of its new B75 luxury yacht has been laid. A ceremony was held at the shipyard’s facility in Antalya to celebrate the momentous occasion. The new vessel owners were also present, and they “had the time of their life welding a coin into the hull.”
For boat enthusiasts, the keel-laying ceremony is one of the most exciting parts of the construction of a yacht. It’s an old shipbuilding tradition in which coins are placed under the ship's keel to bring luck during construction.
Earlier this year, a couple with more than eight years of yachting experience contacted Bering Yacht’s founder, Alexei Mikhailov, to discuss a new vessel that could match their lifestyle and needs. Viki and Rico are passionate yacht lovers. Over the years, they have checked and toured a lot of incredible vessels, and they even run their own YouTube channel called NautiStyles, where they present every unique yacht they encounter.
This year, the two decided that they wanted to have their own yacht. So they turned to Bering to get their dream boat: a vessel that combines the luxury of a superyacht with the performance of an explorer. The B75 was exactly what they had in mind.
After an in-depth conversation with Alexei and the Bering team, the couple traveled to the Antalya shipyard, where they signed the deal. After several months, Viki and Rico returned to Antalya. This time they were present for the keel-laying ceremony, and they even got the chance to weld a coin into their new vessel’s hull.
The ceremony marked the beginning of the yacht’s official construction. Once completed, the B75 will measure 23.44 meters (76.9 ft) in length, and it will have a beam of 7.29 meters (23.9 ft). For now, details regarding the vessel’s interiors are kept under wraps.
What we do know is that the B75 will accommodate up to eight guests and a crew of two. What’s interesting about this explorer is that it will have not one but two master suites (as requested by Viki).
In terms of performance, the luxury yacht will navigate at a top speed of 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph) and cruise at 9 knots (10 mph/ 17 kph). It will also be capable of covering 4,603-mile (7,408-km) distances.
