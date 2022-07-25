Custom Line Unveils Navetta 50, a 164-Foot Yacht That Offers Unrestricted Views

Italian yacht builder Custom Line announced its new flagship. It’s called Navetta 50, and it’s a 50-meter (164-foot) all-aluminum yacht designed with glazed surfaces that offer unrestricted views.
The new vessel, which joins Custom Line’s displacement line, has a four-deck design. With a beam of 9.6 meters (31.4 ft), Navetta 50 has great interior volumes and outdoor spaces. The exterior, designed by Filippo Salvetti, features elegant lines with plenty of glazed surfaces that let natural light bathe the rooms. Each deck has a distinct look thanks to the unique outdoor areas that span from bow to stern.
There are several terraces that overlook the water. Plus, the yacht has a large beach club that is connected to the aft terrace on the main deck. A swimming pool links the two spaces in the stern, creating an “incredibly atmospheric effect.”
Another area that stands out is the sun deck, which can be fitted with a Jacuzzi and solarium from where guests can admire the stunning views. From the bow area, passengers can access a space reserved for the dining area and American bar.
In fact, the exterior of Navetta 50 seamlessly connects to its interior, giving the impression of a much bigger yacht. Large floor-to-ceiling windows and reflective surfaces provide the impression that you are on an island surrounded by turquoise waters.
The whole design revolves around the master suite located on the upper deck. ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel was in charge of the architecture and decoration, offering the rooms a sense of elegance. Navetta 50 can accommodate the owner and the guests in four cabins positioned on the lower deck.
The master suite is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views. The owner will benefit from a large private terrace in the bow that comes with a sunset solarium. The yacht can also accommodate a crew of nine and a captain.
Custom Line announced that it will begin to work on the yacht at the end of the year. The 50-meter (164-foot) is expected to emerge from its shed in 2024.
There are several terraces that overlook the water. Plus, the yacht has a large beach club that is connected to the aft terrace on the main deck. A swimming pool links the two spaces in the stern, creating an “incredibly atmospheric effect.”
Another area that stands out is the sun deck, which can be fitted with a Jacuzzi and solarium from where guests can admire the stunning views. From the bow area, passengers can access a space reserved for the dining area and American bar.
In fact, the exterior of Navetta 50 seamlessly connects to its interior, giving the impression of a much bigger yacht. Large floor-to-ceiling windows and reflective surfaces provide the impression that you are on an island surrounded by turquoise waters.
The whole design revolves around the master suite located on the upper deck. ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel was in charge of the architecture and decoration, offering the rooms a sense of elegance. Navetta 50 can accommodate the owner and the guests in four cabins positioned on the lower deck.
The master suite is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views. The owner will benefit from a large private terrace in the bow that comes with a sunset solarium. The yacht can also accommodate a crew of nine and a captain.
Custom Line announced that it will begin to work on the yacht at the end of the year. The 50-meter (164-foot) is expected to emerge from its shed in 2024.