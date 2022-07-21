Drake Wears Mercedes-Benz-Themed T-Shirt While Yacht Hopping in St. Tropez

Drake has been partying in the South of Europe for about a week and he doesn’t seem to stop any time soon. The rapper has been yacht hopping from one place to another, all while showing his love for Mercedes-Benz.
Drake owns several Mercedes-Benz cars, including a blue Mercedes-AMG G 63 and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Not long ago, the 35-year-old rapper shared a photo where he showed he also owns a bike with the logo of the premium German brand.
Now he’s continuing to show his appreciation for the brand even on holiday. The “Hotline Bling” musician has been enjoying summertime in the South of Europe, most recently stopping in Saint Tropez. As he hung out on a luxurious Pardo yacht, he was seen sporting a beige outfit, with a T-shirt that read “Mercedes-Benz” and displayed the Maybach logo, which you can see in the attached pictures below.
During the trip, he was seen hanging out with 20-year-old YouTube star, Suede Brooks, on board a yacht, switching later to a boat as they headed to Club 55, a celeb-favorite spot, where they had lunch with their respective friends.
Drake shared several pictures and videos from the festivities at their seaside destination, which included a Canadian flag, music, and a lot of good energy.
On July 18, the Twitter account Celebrity Jets shared that Drake’s private jet, a $185 million Boeing 767, landed near Ibiza, Baleares, Spain, after an approximate flight time of only 35 minutes. One day later, it took off to Nice, France, with a flight duration of one hour and 11 minutes. Not long after, he decided he wanted to visit even more places, so, the same day, the jet landed in Barcelona, Spain, after a flight of less than an hour.
And then Drake ended up in Saint Tropez, switching from one yacht to another. In between all the partying, the hitmaker had enough time to share several snaps from his holiday onboard a luxury yacht on his social media account.
Drake's Jet Landed near Nice, Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur, FR. Apx. flt. time 1 Hour : 11 Mins. pic.twitter.com/Pj2lwr56n0— Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 18, 2022