Silver Endeavour Is the Luxury Expedition Ship That'll Take You to the North Pole

Silversea Cruises has announced that a new ultra-luxury cruise yacht has joined its fleet, as the company completed the acquisition of Crystal Endeavour and is preparing to take guests on the adventure of a lifetime.
Initially delivered to Crystal Cruises, the Endeavour was purchased for $275 million (269.8 million Euros), which is much less than the estimated building cost of nearly $2 billion (1.96 billion Euro). The luxury vessel will get a new name, Silver Endeavour, and will carry out voyages to both polar regions, sailing under the Silversea Cruises branding, which is helmed by Royal Caribbean Group.
“With Endeavour, we are seeking to grow our world class fleet to meet the exceptional demand for ultra-luxury expedition cruising, while also enhancing our profitability profile and affirming Silversea's position as the industry's leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.
Silversea Cruises is slated to take delivery of the high-end liner within the next week, but operations won’t start until November, when the vessel will begin cruising in Antarctica and will take the place of the Silver Explorer yacht.
RCB claims the Silver Endeavour is one of the world’s most luxurious expedition ships. The 538-footer (164 meters) features eight public decks and is built to PC6 polar class specifications, which means it is specifically designed for polar exploration.
As you might expect, the high-end yacht comes with cutting-edge navigation technology and exploration equipment, including a remote gimbal camera system capable of capturing high-quality images from 5 km (3.1 miles) away. It also offers state-of-the-art amenities, welcoming guests in spacious cabins and providing them with the opportunity to socialize in multiple restaurants, bars and lounges.
A big, ultra-modern spa, a two-storied solarium that includes an aft swimming pool and whirlpool, as well as several indoor and outdoor observation areas can also be found onboard.
The aft pool, which is enclosed within a great glass dome is a rather unusual feature for an expedition ship that mostly operates in cold water, but it will certainly offer unforgetful moments to guests.
Silverseas Cruises promises to maintain its trademark level of luxury with a crew-to-guest ratio of approximately 1:1.
Silver Endeavour is the fifth expedition ship in the cruise line’s fleet, which includes a total of 11 vessels. The new addition is a 200-guest ship, but Silversea’s CEO Roberto Martinoli has said they are considering adding more suites to the ship, as there are places on board they are not using during their expeditions, like the casino, the helicopter hanger and landing pad. These spaces could be repurposed to offer accommodation to more guests.
“With Endeavour, we are seeking to grow our world class fleet to meet the exceptional demand for ultra-luxury expedition cruising, while also enhancing our profitability profile and affirming Silversea's position as the industry's leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.
Silversea Cruises is slated to take delivery of the high-end liner within the next week, but operations won’t start until November, when the vessel will begin cruising in Antarctica and will take the place of the Silver Explorer yacht.
RCB claims the Silver Endeavour is one of the world’s most luxurious expedition ships. The 538-footer (164 meters) features eight public decks and is built to PC6 polar class specifications, which means it is specifically designed for polar exploration.
As you might expect, the high-end yacht comes with cutting-edge navigation technology and exploration equipment, including a remote gimbal camera system capable of capturing high-quality images from 5 km (3.1 miles) away. It also offers state-of-the-art amenities, welcoming guests in spacious cabins and providing them with the opportunity to socialize in multiple restaurants, bars and lounges.
A big, ultra-modern spa, a two-storied solarium that includes an aft swimming pool and whirlpool, as well as several indoor and outdoor observation areas can also be found onboard.
The aft pool, which is enclosed within a great glass dome is a rather unusual feature for an expedition ship that mostly operates in cold water, but it will certainly offer unforgetful moments to guests.
Silverseas Cruises promises to maintain its trademark level of luxury with a crew-to-guest ratio of approximately 1:1.
Silver Endeavour is the fifth expedition ship in the cruise line’s fleet, which includes a total of 11 vessels. The new addition is a 200-guest ship, but Silversea’s CEO Roberto Martinoli has said they are considering adding more suites to the ship, as there are places on board they are not using during their expeditions, like the casino, the helicopter hanger and landing pad. These spaces could be repurposed to offer accommodation to more guests.