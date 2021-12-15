Future Explorer Superyacht Proposes Elegant, Luxurious, and Extended Cruising

Superyacht explorers represent the latest trend in the yachting industry, and the sheer number of concepts released both by private designers and long-established shipyards shows that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. In terms of millionaires’ toys, the superyacht explorer is a must – or will be, if it’s not already.
A superyacht explorer is a 2-in-1-type of ship, which combines the best features on either vessel. It’s luxurious and spacious like a superyacht, but it also has extended range, ice-class capabilities and packs more than just a handful of inflatables in terms of exploration and research gear. Today’s superyacht explorers are like floating research labs that can also accommodate a party of 30 in the most lavish conditions. Imagined future superyacht explorers will carry anything from drones to amphibious vehicles or even entire fleet of cars, and feature state-of-the-art cinemas and concert rooms, or even living gardens.
The latest concept from Greek shipyard and design firm Alpha Marine, simply called Future, is all these things (well, minus the drones, the auto gallery, and all that stuff), but in a package surprisingly elegant. Whatever the merits of superyacht explorers and of the designers who imagine them, one thing they are not: elegant. Almost always, they are still rugged, if not downright hulking, with a clear military-inspired design that has to do more with functionality than aesthetics.
superyacht explorer that also looks good. The Greek shipyard, which boasts over three decades of experience, approaches design from a holistic approach, which aims to combine all relevant aspects into one whole – the “innovative yacht.” These aspects include performance, green design, exterior design, features, technology, and naval architecture.
“The result of this effort will be to design and construct yachts more functional, more efficient, more safe and more clean, for which the owners will be proud, even more proud than us,” Nikos Dafnias, managing director of Alpha Marine explains on the official website.
Future is a good example of that. Future is a 97-meter (318-foot) superyacht that offers extended range and ice-class hull, and very lavish amenities in a striking design. “A true expedition yacht, she can cruise to Antarctica, but can also be anchored in Mykonos and still stand out from the crowd,” Alpha Marine’s Aristotelis Betsis tells The Robb Report.
The five-decker features one large pool and one jacuzzi, and offers accommodation for 24 guests and 40 crew. This being just the initial stage of the project, only three renders of the exterior have been published, with details on the interior layout kept to a minimum.
That said, the owner’s suite will take up most of one deck, and feature a private lounge forward and a terrace aft. Guests will have access to both pools, one located toward the bow on the upper deck, and the other above the beach club – the latter is an infinity pool, with water cascading down to the expanding beach club. Future might be physically able to cruise to Antarctica, but it was definitely imagined for a hypothetical owner who will keep it in warmer waters.
tanning and fine dining: the same media outlet notes that it comes with a range of unspecified water toys. The touch-and-go helipad at the bow comes in handy for quick expeditions to and from land.
Future’s propulsion is hybrid electric, with a system made of four diesel generators, two azimuth thrusters and battery packs. No range estimate is offered, but Alpha Marine offers a project maximum range of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. Other details are not available as of the time of press, but we’re assuming the study could be further developed if it generates enough interest. With some luck, we could even see it built.
“Future sets the start of the new era at Alpha Marine as she interprets eco-friendly technology, cutting-edge naval architecture and has a dynamic and contemporary design,” Betsis says for the same media outlet. We’re taught since childhood to not put too much emphasis on looks because it’s the most superficial thing to do, but when you have a multi-million vessel that promises outstanding performance and capabilities, having it also look this good sure does count.
