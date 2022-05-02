Bering's 145-Foot Luxury Expedition Yacht HEEUS Hits the Water for the First Time

Turkish shipyard Bering Yachts has recently announced the launch of the first hull in the B145 range of expedition vessels. Called HEEUS, the new explorer yacht touched the water for the first time last week at the shipyard's facility in Antalya.
Measuring 44.2 meters (145 ft) in length, the vessel was designed for exploring far-flung corners of the globe. It has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, along with an ice belt, which makes it ideal for long-distance cruising in the polar region.
HEEUS is also a luxury expedition yacht packed with amenities. The flybridge has plenty of relaxation areas, and it comes with a jacuzzi and bar zone. On the main deck, passengers will find a spacious main salon where up to 12 people can dine, along with a nice lounge area. And that's not all. On the upper deck, there is another dining table placed in the sky lounge.
Since it's a luxury vessel, it had to include a large beach club as well. That's where passengers can get closer to the water and enjoy the sun. This yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests onboard, thanks to its spacious interior. Moreover, a crew of 10 will assist them and will find privacy in four crew cabins and a captain quarter. The owner's stateroom is positioned on the main deck toward the bow, and it features large glass windows that let the natural light bathe the inside.
In terms of performance, HEEUS was made for adventure. The yacht gets its power from twin Caterpillar C32 ACERT engines, which allow it to reach a top speed of 15 knots (17 mph/ 28 kph). It will cruise at 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph) and cover more than 5,753 miles (9,260 m). This is just the first hull of many expected to take shape at the shipyard's facility in Antalya.
Commenting on the launch of the yacht, Bering Yachts Founder Alexei Mikhailov said: "We are very proud to have this first hull in the model range to be launched on the water. This will be the beginning of a new chapter for the Bering Yachts company."
