Expedition-Style Luxury Yacht Lady Lene Hits the Water for the First Time

The 111-foot (34-meter) luxury expedition yacht Lady Lene from Dutch shipyard Van der Valk hit the water for the first time. With a wave-piercing bow, giant windows that offer stunning panoramic views, and wing stations for easy docking, Lady Lene looks ready to grace the high seas. 8 photos



The superstructure of the



The owner's stateroom and office are located on the lower deck. There, you'll also find two double rooms and a single suite in the bow. The main deck has a spacious open saloon and a bright dining room that is immersed in natural light.



The aft entertainment area is the focal point of the yacht's design. With its stunning deck, separate zones for relaxing and dining, a bar, and a swim platform, this open space is where everyone will spend most of their time.



Lady Lane is powered by twin MAN V12-1650 engines capable of delivering 1,650 hp. This is enough to get the vessel to reach a maximum speed of 18 knots (21 mph/33 kph).



The yacht features an interesting hull design that helps it improve its performance. It has a wave-piercing bow and a Hull Vane developed by Ginton Naval Architects. This Hull Vane appendage reduces resistance and offers major benefits in terms of lower engine noise and fuel consumption.



"Extensive research also concluded that we could save over 12.5% on fuel consumption at 11 knots by installing a Hull Vane appendage as well as reduce wake and pitch in head seas," says Jaron Ginton, founder of Ginton Naval Architects.



The explorer yacht is expected to undergo sea trials in the upcoming weeks.



