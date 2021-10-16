Mangusta GranSport 54 Yacht Blends Luxury and High Speed Into $42-Million Package

Folks, the GranSport 54 (GS 54) is a vessel by none other than Mangusta Yachts. Born in 1985, this team initially hit the market with the aim of challenging established norms within the yachting industry, in the process, building ships that not only offer style but bring peak performance and engineering so that owners can enjoy the feel of water-based speed.
As for the GS 54, like most other yachts that are on the market, this one, too, was brought to life by more than just one group. Yes, Mangusta is the builder of the marvel, but the interior and exterior styling is the work of Alberto Mancini, currently one of the yachting world's most sought-after designers.
The first impression I got when I saw the GS 54 was that of speed. The hull shape, lines, cockpit, aft decks, all of it is tuned for speed. Even though the GS 54 comes in with a length of 54 meters (177 feet), hence its name, and a beam of 9.01 meters (29.6 feet), this sucker can still hit speeds upwards of 29 knots (33 mph), all the while weighing 410 tons at full load. However, that 29-knot speed can only be hit with half a load.
As for the second aspect of this GS 54, the luxury guest will be privy to, is along the lines of that seen in in vessels twice its size and price, after all, the asking price for this sucker, depending on who your dealer is, is around $42 million (€36.2 million at current exchange rates).
The main feature that guests may get a kick out of are all the segments of the hull that open outward and unveil floating platforms over the sea or offer a clear view of the world from inside the ship, unobscured by glass or any other component.
One other area that offers the same unraveling effect is the beach club. Not only is a massive rear deck unveiled, but so are two smaller lateral platforms that are perfect as diving platforms or dining areas once again.
At the bow of the ship, a lounge fit with a large pool sits in wait to show you and your toy off to the world, while the rear is filled with lounge beds, chairs, and alfresco dining. Open spaces offer enough room for a dance session if wished for, or you can get buff in the gym.
difficult to describe the level of luxury that furniture and decorations bring. Materials like solid wood, marbles, fabrics, leathers, glass, and semiprecious metals, all work together to bring soft textures and create inviting spaces. Heck, the study looks like the sort of place that makes you feel like working.
In total, up to 12 guests including the owner, and nine crew members will have a place to sleep. Anyone beyond that limit will be sleeping on any of the countless couches and chairs that adorn lounges and bars. Honestly, they’re probably just as comfortable as any stateroom.
As a testament to a growing luxury yacht market, a 2021 build of a GranSport 54 has just been put up for sale, and yes, the asking price is near $42 million. All I can say is that if we ever want a ship like this, we’ve got to work smarter.
As for the GS 54, like most other yachts that are on the market, this one, too, was brought to life by more than just one group. Yes, Mangusta is the builder of the marvel, but the interior and exterior styling is the work of Alberto Mancini, currently one of the yachting world's most sought-after designers.
The first impression I got when I saw the GS 54 was that of speed. The hull shape, lines, cockpit, aft decks, all of it is tuned for speed. Even though the GS 54 comes in with a length of 54 meters (177 feet), hence its name, and a beam of 9.01 meters (29.6 feet), this sucker can still hit speeds upwards of 29 knots (33 mph), all the while weighing 410 tons at full load. However, that 29-knot speed can only be hit with half a load.
As for the second aspect of this GS 54, the luxury guest will be privy to, is along the lines of that seen in in vessels twice its size and price, after all, the asking price for this sucker, depending on who your dealer is, is around $42 million (€36.2 million at current exchange rates).
The main feature that guests may get a kick out of are all the segments of the hull that open outward and unveil floating platforms over the sea or offer a clear view of the world from inside the ship, unobscured by glass or any other component.
One other area that offers the same unraveling effect is the beach club. Not only is a massive rear deck unveiled, but so are two smaller lateral platforms that are perfect as diving platforms or dining areas once again.
At the bow of the ship, a lounge fit with a large pool sits in wait to show you and your toy off to the world, while the rear is filled with lounge beds, chairs, and alfresco dining. Open spaces offer enough room for a dance session if wished for, or you can get buff in the gym.
difficult to describe the level of luxury that furniture and decorations bring. Materials like solid wood, marbles, fabrics, leathers, glass, and semiprecious metals, all work together to bring soft textures and create inviting spaces. Heck, the study looks like the sort of place that makes you feel like working.
In total, up to 12 guests including the owner, and nine crew members will have a place to sleep. Anyone beyond that limit will be sleeping on any of the countless couches and chairs that adorn lounges and bars. Honestly, they’re probably just as comfortable as any stateroom.
As a testament to a growing luxury yacht market, a 2021 build of a GranSport 54 has just been put up for sale, and yes, the asking price is near $42 million. All I can say is that if we ever want a ship like this, we’ve got to work smarter.