Project Sonata Is a 351-Foot Sailing Yacht That Offers the Comfort of a Luxury Motoryacht

Meet Project Sonata: the latest project from Ocean Independence that blends the versatility and joy of a sailing yacht with the comfort of a motoryacht. With a luxurious interior that connects to the outdoors and a sustainable design, this yacht concept is bound to stand out.
Project Sonata was designed by Geneva-based Valentin Design in collaboration with German shipyard Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven with one goal in mind: to create a "buildable, eco-friendly superyacht of tomorrow" that incorporates naval architecture into the design process right from the start.
That's how the sailing yacht took shape. The sharp lines blend into the sleek surface of the aluminum superstructure to give way to multiple exterior platforms. Developed with a steel hull, the 351-foot (107-meter) sailing yacht features large decks and a sizable interior that emphasizes the feeling of openness.
There is enough room on board for up to 12 guests that can be accommodated in six staterooms and a staff of 31 crew. The owner's area is built to maximize space and comfort while ensuring privacy where it is most needed.
It provides spectacular views to the outside and includes a dedicated private exterior deck with a jacuzzi. The clear passageways represent the arrangement's bone structure. In addition, there are His and Her suites, each with its own bathroom and dressing area, that opens into the main bedroom.
Floor-to-ceiling windows with blinds, as well as the room's star-shaped structure, provide added levels of privacy while also allowing for separating the room when needed. Project Sonata also includes a gym and a beach club with direct access to the owner's area.
One of the main focuses of this concept was sustainability. Powered by twin 1,100 kW electric engines, the vessel can reach a top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph/ 31 kph) and a cruising speed of 15 knots (17 mph/ 28 kph). In addition, the battery packs provide enough power for the hotel load without the need for generators.
While sailing, recuperative energy is gained through the propellers. Moreover, a retractable keel saves draught when required. At cruising speed, the yacht can travel for up to 3000 nautical miles (3,452 miles/ 5,556 km).
