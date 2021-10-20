Rolls-Royce Successfully Demonstrates Trailblazing 100 Percent SAF-Powered Flight

There’s still a long way to go until commercial aviation can rely exclusively on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), but important milestones confirm the fact that we’re getting closer to that point. Rolls-Royce, one of the major supporters of carbon neutral solutions in the aerospace industry, has recently accomplished a successful SAF-powered flight.
Governments across the globe are pushing for the de-carbonization of all types of transportation, including aviation. In the U.S., the Biden administration has launched the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge for SAF-related projects, with the goal of reaching the capacity to produce up to three billion gallons of fuel per year, by 2030. In Europe, the European Commission launched the ReFuelEU Aviation proposal, with the goal of supplying increased quantities of SAF at airports.
Although electric and hybrid propulsion systems are also important alternatives for zero-emission flights, SAF is considered the most viable solution at this point. But, according to current regulations, aircraft can use only up to 50% SAF, blended with conventional fuel. So, one of the goals is to achieve certification of non-blended SAF, in order to conduct sustainable long distance travels.
This is what Rolls-Royce is supporting, and it recently announced that all of its Trent engines will be compatible with non-blended SAF, by 2023. The company’s most recent test was a huge step in that direction, as its 747 Flying Testbed aircraft conducted a successful flight, operating on 100% SAF.
The 747 Flying Testbed flew from Tucson to Arizona, with its Trent engine running entirely on non-blended SAF, while its other three RB211 engines ran on conventional fuel. According to Rolls-Royce, there were no technical issues, and the aircraft made a successful return to the Tucson airport, demonstrating the efficiency of SAF.
Boeing also gave a helping hand, making sure that the aircraft would function properly, while the green jet fuel was provided by World Energy, the only company in the U.S. to produce SAF on a commercial scale.
Although Rolls-Royce estimates that it will be another 20 to 30 years before aviation can become totally carbon neutral, successful tests such as this one prove that aircraft are closer to switching to 100% SAF.
