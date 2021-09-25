Riva 88-Foot Florida Open Cruiser Yacht Boasts Automotive-Inspired Convertible Design

The yacht before you is the work of an Italian manufacturer named Riva. If you’ve never heard of this crew, know that their history began in 1842 when Pietro Riva began repairing damaged boats and ships after a terrible storm that devastated the town of Sarnico, Italy. With a knack in keeping everyone happy, the Riva brand was born. Years later, in 2000, this manufacturer’s ability to produce high quality craft designed for utmost luxury, caught the attention of Ferretti Group and the two have been walking hand in hand since then.
Since tastes, technology, and bank accounts tend to shift as time goes on, Riva made an effort to keep up with trends and market wants, in the process, giving life to the 88' Florida, a yacht meant to redefine an entire class of boating.
The styling and design is the work of one Mauro Micheli, a designer with an eye for fresh and capable designs. Take the convertible top that’s placed over the helm station. As per the manufacturer’s website, this feature is borrowed right out of the automotive industry. The hull also includes a wonderful play of glass which really shines through once you’re inside the living quarters of the ship.
most other designs aimed at delivering a stylish and fast boat, the Florida features a long and low hull design to help keep the vessel stable at high speeds. Seeing as how this sucker can be equipped with an optional twin MTU 16 V 200 M96L that can pump out 2,638 hp each, you bet you’re going to need all the stability you can get. A max speed of 40.5 knots (46.6 mph) is also part of the story.
Exterior styling also gives way to the beach deck seen aft, with its step platform and what looks to be a gear and toy garage. Taking the lateral stairs up to the main deck, you’ll find large lounges lining the lateral walls of the space and a cocktail table. If things get too hot, just push a button and the hardtop is there for shade. An aft sun bed allows guests to relax with a view of the world they’ve left behind.
One neat thing to point about the convertible top is that when it isn’t desired for shading the helm, this hardtop covers a forward lounge that is only made accessible when the top is lifted and covering the main deck. However, this doesn’t mean that guests won’t be able to ride shotgun on the Florida as there is another lounge bed at the very tip of the ship.
Bathrooms follow a similar styling to the rest of the living spaces but also see a heavy use of white due to countertops, sinks, toilets, and showers. A galley where crew can cook meals for guests, if you have this luxury, is also found down below and is equipped with sink, fridge/freezer, and cooktop.
As for the question that’s brewing in the back of your mind, this yacht’s price, some dealerships are offering the 88-foot (26.8-meter) Florida for rates around $7 million (€5.98 million at current exchange rates), depending on what sort of features are found aboard and the level of customization that the vessel has received. What do you say, is it worth it?
