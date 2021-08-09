Mind-Blowing 525-Foot Superyacht Concept Florida Harnesses Power of the Sun

Never heard of Kurt Strand? That’s probably because you’ve never needed his expertise in designing you a yacht. However, this gentleman has been designing yachts, superyachts, sailboats, and a number of other watercraft for years now. One of the freshest designs from his mind is the Florida superyacht that takes full advantage of the ‘Sunshine State.”
Now, what makes the Florida so dang special isn’t just its size, even though it comes in with an insanely massive 160 meters (525 feet) of length from bow to aft. To get a clear idea of what it is you’re looking at, know that this behemoth is meant to reduce fuel consumption by up to 90%, and, under ideal conditions, the Florida can produce more energy than it consumes. How?
One of the main ideas that we’re beginning to see more and more of lately, is eco-friendly yachting. Sailing has always been green propulsion, but recent trends are beginning to integrate technology into sails and taking the eco-friendly idea one step further.
showcase such abilities.
Since I mentioned engines, the press release for this vessel states that the Florida will be equipped with hydro generators which produce energy while the vessel is moving, includes hydrogen power cells in case of a lack of sunshine or wind, and if all else fails, a backup fossil fuel genset is also in place.
All that aside, the ship is meant to be a place where riches and lifestyle are at peak levels. Overall, the Florida is set to accommodate 24 guests and 40 crew members. That's nearly two crew members for every guest. When's the last time you’ve been pampered and taken care of by two individuals at the same time? 12 luxury suites will be the temporary home for guests.
As for features guests will be able to enjoy, countless options are available. Long and spacious decks offer room for multiple pools and jacuzzies and countless lounging options on each deck, some lounges are even inclusive of their own bar and mixologist.
transforms the bow into the perfect space to throw a small shindig as you roll into port.
A massive beach club doesn’t just offer a place to hang out and enjoy water fun, but a hidden area also acts as a garage for off-road vehicles, cars, tenders, jet skis and even submersibles.
If you’re not bent on outdoor activities, enjoy a taste of the tropical life with a themed interior full of vegetation and even palm trees, leather furnishings, and an all-out spa and fitness center, cinema, and even a supercar garage. However, those last features depend on the future owner’s tastes and pocket size, so no other renders have been brought forward.
With the level of luxury and eco-friendly propulsion the Florida promises, the future is sure to be a cooler, calmer, cleaner place to enjoy the luxuries that this heaven or hell we call life can offer. Can’t wait!
