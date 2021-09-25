"Used" Ford GT Selling for Over a Million Dollars, Whos Ready to Break Out the Check Book

When buying a car, you generally have two choices to pick from, new and used. But every once in a while, a certain car comes along that’s so special and so sought after that the owner dare not drive it even a very small distance. This 2019 Ford GT definitely qualifies for that title.



This example of the now-iconic This example of the now-iconic third Generation Ford GT , chassis code K023, is one of only 380 built for the entire planet in 2019. At the car’s launch, gearheads the world over marveled at the car’s twin-turbo V6 engine, radical styling, and positively eye-watering pricetag approaching half a million dollars.



Anyone wanting to know the type of frenzy that this car created needs only remembers what happened to Anyone wanting to know the type of frenzy that this car created needs only remembers what happened to John Cena when he tried to sell his GT before he had permission from Ford. Then, it should make sense then that chassis K023 has never even seen public roads since it left Ford’s factory over three years ago.



Unlike most used cars, this GT’s odometer has hardly had to lift a finger in during the car’s lifetime, sporting a whopping 8.7 miles on the dashboard. The previous owner and the dealership which now hold it have started the engine periodically over the years to ensure the engine is properly broken in.



The car came from Ford with the optional Titanium Exhaust, Exposed Carbon Fiber Wheels, and Titanium Lug Nuts. Alongside the ultra-rare Red Tri-Coat paint and Frozen White over-the-top stripes combination. No wonder Sunrise Ford of California didn't bother advertising it on their website, delegating that to DuPont registry instead.