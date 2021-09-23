Kaos Superyacht Towers Over All Others With Size and Billionaire Amenities

The team behind the giant wonder you see is known as Oceanco, yes, the one and the same that has been featured on autoevolution before. With towering and luxurious yacht designs like the Kaos, it’s no wonder this team has become to be considered one of the most sought-after ship builders, even though they’ve only been around since 1987.
Since Oceanco is headquartered in the Netherlands, at the time of its launch the Kaos was considered the largest vessel to come out of the country’s shipyards. And even though 110 meters (361 ft) of ship isn’t the largest you’ll find on international waters anymore, it’s still a massive ship with accommodations for up to 30 guests. Yes, only thirty guests will have the entire ship at their disposal. Can you imagine the things that go on inside this beast?
Now, anytime a project like this is undertaken, it’s rarely the work of just one team. Yes, Oceanco built the ship, but the exterior styling and design is the work of Lobanov Design, a team established in 2007 and one that has won multiple yacht design awards since its beginning.
sleek ship, even though it’s the size of a football field, the superstructure rises out of the ship as though it were a wave billowing out of the sea. All the while, long and extended hardtops enlarge the available surface area. The closed interior space are then balanced with large aft areas and your guests should have no trouble happily spreading out onto multiple decks.
Interior styling is covered by Sorgiovanni Designs, a team that has a long history of working with and for Oceanco, but now runs its own operations in order to extend their beloved work to more than just a few lucky owners.
Inside the Kaos, guests are to be greeted with fine leather furnishings, solid wood trims, marble tables and walls, and a use of semiprecious metals to highlight and balance all previously mentioned elements. Throw in some LED an natural lighting, and you should already be getting an idea of what to expect from the rest of the vessel.
sky’s the limit. Even though the Oceanco website makes no mention of what sort of features guests will have available, being a superyacht, you can expect to find entertainment and theater rooms, spas, countless pools and jacuzzies, a gym, and most certainly a toy and tender garage.
If you’re more of an outdoor type of person, the ample exterior deck space is suitable to set up everything form a dance floor, to grills, lounges, or just hang out by the pool on any of the countless lounge beds and pads. If that’s not enough for you, just hop on for a quick ride with the helicopter found at the bow of the superyacht. Only thing missing is a miniature submarine.
With toys like these and space to unfurl some wicked parties and experiences, it’s no wonder some folks will do just about anything to live this sort of lifestyle. What would you do to own something like this?
