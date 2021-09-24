Ceclo Original Hybrid Catamaran Pedal Boat Challenges Lifestyle Norms for Little Cash

Yes folks, this time around we’re going to be bringing to light a hybrid pedal boat that revolves around a catamaran design, you know, like the luxury ships that hug local coastlines. But before we get into what a Ceclo is and what it’s meant to achieve, it should help to know a bit about its creator, Recreative Electric Vehicles inside (REV).
This crew began with an idea back 2008 when Florent Vitiello looked for some intimate ways to spend his honeymoon. Faced with a lack of choices, he later went on to create REV in 2014. Since then, this team’s passion has led them to offer countless electric and hybrid vessels, all aimed at raising the bar on a healthy, comfortable, and luxurious lifestyle.
The most expensive and flagship-worthy craft they offer is the Ceclo Original Hybrid (OH); it’s also the most expensive and roomy of the options this crew offers. Ultimately, it can be used to portray almost all ideals of this company and even used as an example of what to expect from this team.
Now, the entire idea behind Ceclo is that of offering its owners a clean, healthy, and fun way to explore and live life. Folks, beyond the fact that this craft is a pedal boat, it is, first and foremost, a boat, and one that can achieve some rather boat-like experiences.
stable ride, but also one that can achieve maximum comfort. Because catamarans use two hulls or floats instead of just one, lateral stability is highly increased.
However, this is true only for relatively calm waters. If you were to take a catamaran out onto choppy seas, two hulls prove to be inefficient in keeping that lateral stability I mentioned earlier as there are two points of contact onto which waves of different intensities would rock the boat. But, for the setting it’s made for, it’s more than lovely.
Overall, you’re looking at a vehicle that only weighs 224 kg (494 lbs), so pulling it out to the dock on some sort of rig shouldn’t be too difficult. But the real focus of this craft is its propulsion system. The beauty behind OH is that it’s equipped with a hybrid drive, meaning it also employs the use of an electric motor very similar to the one used on e-bikes.
You’ll find a motor with a maximum power of 500 watts with 50 Nm (36.8 lb-ft) of torque and operating a belt-driven drivetrain. That, coupled with how much your little legs will also push out, the OH is able to reach a top speed of 7.5 knots (8.6 mph) and can operate for up to 9 hours with the high-density lithium-ion battery pack provided by Panasonic. All that then spins a three-bladed propellor with an automatic lifting system that avoids obstacles in shallow waters.
Now, how much is all this going to cost you? Well, going through the only authorized dealership for Ceclo products, E-Catamaran, you’re looking at just a $16,050 (€13,704 at current exchange rates) price tag. Not bad at all. Heck, you could easily open a luxury boating service with something like this.
I understand that it may be a little late to show you vehicles and craft aimed at summer fun, but there’s no better time to look at next year’s possibilities that during the colder months.
