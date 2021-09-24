Even the Shadow Vessel for Jeff Bezos’ Oceanco Superyacht Is a Massive Luxury Yacht

If you thought that the highest level of extravaganza when it comes to billionaires’ yachting is to own the largest and most luxurious superyacht, you’re not up to date. One of the biggest trends in high-end yachting right now is to also own a shadow vessel, known as a support yacht. An assistant for your superyacht, this intriguing type of ship shows just how far catering to the richest people in the world can go.