Wave's Latest 50-Ft Catamaran Was Designed to Turn Heads, Has a Unique Layout

One of the many memorable events at this year’s edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival was the debut of the Wave 50 catamaran, a 50-ft (14.9 m) vessel with a radical design that was designed to attract attention. 15 photos



Built by the Polish shipyard Wave Catamarans, the Wave 50 has an interesting design with a distinctively shaped superstructure. It features modern hulls with inverted bows, a coachroof that returns to the front balcony, and large mirror windows. The panoramic view is superb and there’s an overall feeling of space aboard the Wave 50, one that is unusual in a 50-ft yacht.Access to the sun deck and the yacht's sliding roof is offered via some comfortable stairs and it is a private place where you can sunbathe and relax on the huge couch. There are also seats, a fridge, and an overhead projector.You can accommodate up to eight guests on the Wave 50. The owner’s stateroom has its own living room, bathroom, and double bed. A separate cabin is reserved for the crew members.A fully equipped kitchen and a dining room form the main deck of the catamaran , along with a lounge area at the front, where you can seat on the L-shaped sofa and watch TV. But these can all be customized according to the client’s preferences, as explained by Wave.The layout of the Wave 50 is not the only modern feature of the yacht, though. The catamaran is powered by a hybrid propulsion system with two 60 hp engines and two 18.5electric motors. Wave claims this hybrid drive system together with a capacious energy bank offers a great opportunity for the autonomy of the boat’s systems. Wave builds its Wave 50 catamaran based on orders, customizing it according to the customer’s needs. The price starts at $1.5 million, taxes not included.