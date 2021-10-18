279-Foot World Explorer Bold Toy-Box Yacht Keeps You Alive With Naval Ship Attitude

Folks, the ship before you could very well be considered bulletproof. What you are looking at is a project known as the Bold, a ship that was launched in 2019, but has been revealed to the world via the recent Monaco Yacht Show. Honestly, I don’t see how this ship has remained under wraps for so long as it could easily be mistaken on some radar as a rogue naval ship; you’ll understand why shortly.
This 85-meter (278.8-foot) marvel is the work of Silveryachts, a shipyard out of Western Australia with a knack for building ships out of aluminum. Founded in 2005, this yard’s facilities span over a space of 6,000 square meters (64,583 square feet) and can spit out vessels 140 meters (459 feet) in length. While the Bold isn’t the largest this yard can complete, it is a testament to the sort of vessel they can build, an absolute titan of the seas.
As it stands, the Bold includes five decks. From the lowest deck which features crew quarters and the engine room, to the upper most sun deck made for nothing more than just lounging and catching rays, the entire ship is designed to offer the ride of a lifetime for just 12 guests and 20 crew members.
free space? Well, just to hop right into the thick of it, all remaining space on this ship is meant for toys, activities, and countless luxuriously designed spaces. To make things easier to understand, I'll start at the uppermost point of the vessel and work my way down.
I already mentioned the sun deck that’s seen atop the ship and right under that, there’s another deck that features the wheelhouse and aft this deck sits an outside dining setup and bar. The rest of this deck features nothing more than a massive space for dancing, partying, or deck games.
Below the wheelhouse sits the owner’s deck. That’s right, not just an owner’s loft, but an entire deck is devoted to whoever paid or pays for this amazing machine. With a forward-facing bedroom, en-suite lounge and bathroom for the owner, the rest of the deck is completed with a main entertainment salon, and a winter garden, an area devoted to plants and vegetation that are resistant to colder weather.
At the bow of this deck, a tender and toy garage sits hidden and is revealed by a hydraulic hatch in the hull. Here, three vehicles can be stored whether tenders of jet skis. Speaking of jet skis, three are available and one sea bob.
More toys include two sailing dinghies, two e-foils, two kayaks, paddleboards, surfboards, and diving gear. Other activities include wake-surfing and wakeboarding, kitesurfing, and, if you ever happen to charter Bold, as it’s available for rates starting as €875,000 (about $1.01 million at current exchange rates) for a week through Burgess Yachts and a few other brokers, you might have a say in what activities and toys will be available to your guests. Spaces like an enclosed gym, Teppanyaki BBQ, and countless lounges are also among the mix. Not to mention a helicopter pad, although, if a helicopter is provided isn’t mentioned.
Heck, for over $1 million a week, I wouldn’t be expecting anything less than what’s presented as being the Bold. Better get next year’s summer plans in order.
This 85-meter (278.8-foot) marvel is the work of Silveryachts, a shipyard out of Western Australia with a knack for building ships out of aluminum. Founded in 2005, this yard’s facilities span over a space of 6,000 square meters (64,583 square feet) and can spit out vessels 140 meters (459 feet) in length. While the Bold isn’t the largest this yard can complete, it is a testament to the sort of vessel they can build, an absolute titan of the seas.
As it stands, the Bold includes five decks. From the lowest deck which features crew quarters and the engine room, to the upper most sun deck made for nothing more than just lounging and catching rays, the entire ship is designed to offer the ride of a lifetime for just 12 guests and 20 crew members.
free space? Well, just to hop right into the thick of it, all remaining space on this ship is meant for toys, activities, and countless luxuriously designed spaces. To make things easier to understand, I'll start at the uppermost point of the vessel and work my way down.
I already mentioned the sun deck that’s seen atop the ship and right under that, there’s another deck that features the wheelhouse and aft this deck sits an outside dining setup and bar. The rest of this deck features nothing more than a massive space for dancing, partying, or deck games.
Below the wheelhouse sits the owner’s deck. That’s right, not just an owner’s loft, but an entire deck is devoted to whoever paid or pays for this amazing machine. With a forward-facing bedroom, en-suite lounge and bathroom for the owner, the rest of the deck is completed with a main entertainment salon, and a winter garden, an area devoted to plants and vegetation that are resistant to colder weather.
At the bow of this deck, a tender and toy garage sits hidden and is revealed by a hydraulic hatch in the hull. Here, three vehicles can be stored whether tenders of jet skis. Speaking of jet skis, three are available and one sea bob.
More toys include two sailing dinghies, two e-foils, two kayaks, paddleboards, surfboards, and diving gear. Other activities include wake-surfing and wakeboarding, kitesurfing, and, if you ever happen to charter Bold, as it’s available for rates starting as €875,000 (about $1.01 million at current exchange rates) for a week through Burgess Yachts and a few other brokers, you might have a say in what activities and toys will be available to your guests. Spaces like an enclosed gym, Teppanyaki BBQ, and countless lounges are also among the mix. Not to mention a helicopter pad, although, if a helicopter is provided isn’t mentioned.
Heck, for over $1 million a week, I wouldn’t be expecting anything less than what’s presented as being the Bold. Better get next year’s summer plans in order.