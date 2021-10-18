autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Iconic Vehicles Month  
Car reviews:
 
279-Foot World Explorer Bold Toy-Box Yacht Keeps You Alive With Naval Ship Attitude
Every once in a while, a billionaire toy hits the market that makes all others look and feel obsolete. Today, that toy is a world-faring yacht that is built in the image of ships like naval destroyers, just look at it, it looks bulletproof!

279-Foot World Explorer Bold Toy-Box Yacht Keeps You Alive With Naval Ship Attitude

Home > News > Coverstory
18 Oct 2021, 18:37 UTC ·
Bold World Explorer Yacht HelmBold World Explorer Yacht InteriorBold World Explorer Yacht DeckBold World Explorer Yacht With HelicopterBold World Explorer Yacht Interior LoungeBold World Explorer YachtBold World Explorer Yacht InteriorBold World Explorer Yacht StateroomBold World Explorer Yacht PoolBold World Explorer Yacht Sun DeckBold World Explorer Yacht Sun DeckBold World Explorer Yacht DiningBold World Explorer YachtBold World Explorer YachtBold World Explorer Yacht AvtivityBold World Explorer Yacht Owner's RoomBold World Explorer YachtBold World Explorer Yacht DeckBold World Explorer Yacht Engine RoomBold World Explorer Yacht DeckBold World Explorer Yacht Aft View With Deployed Beach DeckBold World Explorer Yacht Toy and Tender CraneBold World Explorer Yacht Beach DeckBold World Explorer Yacht Toy DeckBold World Explorer Yacht Toy Garage
Folks, the ship before you could very well be considered bulletproof. What you are looking at is a project known as the Bold, a ship that was launched in 2019, but has been revealed to the world via the recent Monaco Yacht Show. Honestly, I don’t see how this ship has remained under wraps for so long as it could easily be mistaken on some radar as a rogue naval ship; you’ll understand why shortly.

This 85-meter (278.8-foot) marvel is the work of Silveryachts, a shipyard out of Western Australia with a knack for building ships out of aluminum. Founded in 2005, this yard’s facilities span over a space of 6,000 square meters (64,583 square feet) and can spit out vessels 140 meters (459 feet) in length. While the Bold isn’t the largest this yard can complete, it is a testament to the sort of vessel they can build, an absolute titan of the seas.

As it stands, the Bold includes five decks. From the lowest deck which features crew quarters and the engine room, to the upper most sun deck made for nothing more than just lounging and catching rays, the entire ship is designed to offer the ride of a lifetime for just 12 guests and 20 crew members.

So, what’s up with all this free space? Well, just to hop right into the thick of it, all remaining space on this ship is meant for toys, activities, and countless luxuriously designed spaces. To make things easier to understand, I'll start at the uppermost point of the vessel and work my way down.

I already mentioned the sun deck that’s seen atop the ship and right under that, there’s another deck that features the wheelhouse and aft this deck sits an outside dining setup and bar. The rest of this deck features nothing more than a massive space for dancing, partying, or deck games.

Below the wheelhouse sits the owner’s deck. That’s right, not just an owner’s loft, but an entire deck is devoted to whoever paid or pays for this amazing machine. With a forward-facing bedroom, en-suite lounge and bathroom for the owner, the rest of the deck is completed with a main entertainment salon, and a winter garden, an area devoted to plants and vegetation that are resistant to colder weather.

Now, the main deck is going to be the place where most guests spend their time and energy. Why? Aside from this deck being designated for guest staterooms, it’s also the same deck that features most of the toys Bold offers its guests.

At the bow of this deck, a tender and toy garage sits hidden and is revealed by a hydraulic hatch in the hull. Here, three vehicles can be stored whether tenders of jet skis. Speaking of jet skis, three are available and one sea bob.

More toys include two sailing dinghies, two e-foils, two kayaks, paddleboards, surfboards, and diving gear. Other activities include wake-surfing and wakeboarding, kitesurfing, and, if you ever happen to charter Bold, as it’s available for rates starting as €875,000 (about $1.01 million at current exchange rates) for a week through Burgess Yachts and a few other brokers, you might have a say in what activities and toys will be available to your guests. Spaces like an enclosed gym, Teppanyaki BBQ, and countless lounges are also among the mix. Not to mention a helicopter pad, although, if a helicopter is provided isn’t mentioned.

As for the interior design, what is there to say really? If you haven’t had a peek in the gallery yet, do so as it may be the best way to understand the play between marbles, granites, woods, light fixtures, and semiprecious metals.

Heck, for over $1 million a week, I wouldn’t be expecting anything less than what’s presented as being the Bold. Better get next year’s summer plans in order.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
yachting luxury Toy Box World Explorer aluminum Lifestyle charter yacht
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories