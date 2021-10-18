5 Artefact, the Stunning Superyacht That Can Sail in Total Silence

4 The Seataci Luxury Yacht Swims Like a Whale, Even in Shallow Water

3 Futura Is Powered by Biofuel And Wind, Still an Absolute Stunner

2 108M Megayacht from Hareide Design Is Impossibly Beautiful, Has Its Own Beach

More on this:

Project Oslo24 With Hybrid Propulsion Shows What Next-Gen Superyachts Are All About

Renowned Dutch yacht builder Heesen has kicked off the construction process for Project Oslo24, its newest luxury yacht that combines a high-class design with an innovative hybrid propulsion system. 15 photos



Oslo24 is a great example of the



“Today, all our yachts are available with hybrid propulsion as an option,” said Friso Visser, Heesen CCO, and more customers go for that option.



Built on the shipyard’s 50-meter (164 feet) Steel Class platform, Oslo24 will be equipped with twin MTU 8V4000 M63 main engines, classified as Tier III according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for toxic emissions. Each of the engines will be coupled to a water-cooled, 135kW Danfoss electric motor. This hybrid propulsion system comes with three operating modes, namely Silent, Economy and Cruising.



In addition to the environmental benefits, hybrid propulsion also enables minimal vibration and silent cruising, which makes the



Created by Luca Dini Design and Architecture, its interior blends contrasting wood finishes (from matte to high-gloss), with premium leather accents in warm tones, for a cozy, yet sophisticated atmosphere on board.



The Oslo24 hybrid yacht will be delivered to its owner by the beginning of 2024.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heesen Yachts (@heesenyachts) It might have seemed far-fetched a few years ago, but superyacht owners are helping accelerate a sustainable future for leisure boating. Some of the richest people in the world have been criticized, in the past, for negatively impacting the environment with their giant yachts that burned a lot of fuel. Now, we are witnessing an opposite trend, where yacht owners themselves are promoting sustainable alternatives.Oslo24 is a great example of the new generation yachts that are no longer just about pure indulgence, massive features, and sophistication, but also about environmental responsibility. Heesen prides itself in being one of the first shipyards that “took the risk” of introducing hybrid yachts and is now happy to see that customers themselves are asking for eco-friendly models.“Today, all our yachts are available with hybrid propulsion as an option,” said Friso Visser, Heesen CCO, and more customers go for that option.Built on the shipyard’s 50-meter (164 feet) Steel Class platform, Oslo24 will be equipped with twin MTU 8V4000 M63 main engines, classified as Tier III according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for toxic emissions. Each of the engines will be coupled to a water-cooled, 135kW Danfoss electric motor. This hybrid propulsion system comes with three operating modes, namely Silent, Economy and Cruising.In addition to the environmental benefits, hybrid propulsion also enables minimal vibration and silent cruising, which makes the traveling experience much more comfortable, especially during the night. Apart from being silent and eco-friendly, the future Heesen yacht will also be refined and luxurious.Created by Luca Dini Design and Architecture, its interior blends contrasting wood finishes (from matte to high-gloss), with premium leather accents in warm tones, for a cozy, yet sophisticated atmosphere on board.The Oslo24 hybrid yacht will be delivered to its owner by the beginning of 2024.

Editor's note: The gallery shows images of Arkadia, a similar 50-meter Steel Class Superyacht from Heesen. The gallery shows images of Arkadia, a similar 50-meter Steel Class Superyacht from Heesen.

load press release