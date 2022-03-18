Former U.S. Diplomat’s Explorer Reached 75 Countries, Boasts a Unique Propulsion System

For some, the ultimate adventure is sailing away, travelling to some of the most remote locations on Earth, while facing the natural challenges of being at sea for extensive periods of time. Dorothea III was certainly built for that and proved to be more than capable when it comes to modern exploring.
The 147-foot (45 meters) expedition yacht was built by Cheoy Lee Shipyards and launched as Marco Polo, in 2007. A few years later, in 2011, it was purchased by Steven Green, former U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, and his wife Dorothea. The couple is known for their philanthropic activities, carried out through the Green Family Foundation. The two have reached more than 75 countries, and have covered 165,000 nautical miles (189,900 miles/305,580 km) onboard the explorer, throughout the decade.
To reach places such as Patagonia and Alaska, the ship needed to be able to consume less fuel compared to typical superyachts, and be self-sufficient. According to the manufacturer, Dorothea III was revolutionary at the time of its launch, because instead of the typical two engines that most superyachts have, this explorer was equipped with a single 1,911hp Caterpillar 3512B main engine, connected to a controllable pitch propeller system, which allowed “enormous fuel savings.” Plus, it also has a pump jet powered by an auxiliary engine, for docking and slow-speed maneuvers.
The Dorothea III also has enough storage for parts and essential supplies to last for up to three years, in addition to a water-making system that can produce 8,000 gallons (30,280 liters) per day. This enables the vessel to be self-sufficient, while traveling at a maximum speed of 14.5 knots (16.6 mph/26.8 kph), with a range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,904 miles/11,000 km).
Able to accommodate up to nine guests in five cabins, Dorothea III is just as luxurious as it is powerful, offering the same premium amenities of conventional superyachts. For over a decade, it proved to be the ideal platform for “luxury adventures.” As the philanthropic couple moves on to other adventures, Dorothea III is ready for a new owner, listed for $14.9 million, at Imperial yachts.
To reach places such as Patagonia and Alaska, the ship needed to be able to consume less fuel compared to typical superyachts, and be self-sufficient. According to the manufacturer, Dorothea III was revolutionary at the time of its launch, because instead of the typical two engines that most superyachts have, this explorer was equipped with a single 1,911hp Caterpillar 3512B main engine, connected to a controllable pitch propeller system, which allowed “enormous fuel savings.” Plus, it also has a pump jet powered by an auxiliary engine, for docking and slow-speed maneuvers.
The Dorothea III also has enough storage for parts and essential supplies to last for up to three years, in addition to a water-making system that can produce 8,000 gallons (30,280 liters) per day. This enables the vessel to be self-sufficient, while traveling at a maximum speed of 14.5 knots (16.6 mph/26.8 kph), with a range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,904 miles/11,000 km).
Able to accommodate up to nine guests in five cabins, Dorothea III is just as luxurious as it is powerful, offering the same premium amenities of conventional superyachts. For over a decade, it proved to be the ideal platform for “luxury adventures.” As the philanthropic couple moves on to other adventures, Dorothea III is ready for a new owner, listed for $14.9 million, at Imperial yachts.