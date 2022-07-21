On Board Heesen's ELA, a 164-Foot Sophisticated Yacht Filled With Amenities

Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts has offered an official tour of its full-aluminum motor yacht ELA. Formerly known as Project Altea, ELA is a 164-ft (50-meter) vessel designed for ultimate relaxation at sea.
A year has passed since ELA was delivered to its owner. Now, we're finally getting to see what this 164-footer is all about. The yacht has a contemporary profile, designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects. It features sleek lines and floor-to-ceiling windows that let natural light bathe the interiors. With a draught of just 6.8 ft (2.15 meters), owners can enjoy both the shallow anchorages in the Bahamas and the seas around Sardinia.
Cristiano Gatto and his team have created an elegant, warm interior that seamlessly connects to the exterior. The open aft deck leads into the main salon, which has a large dining area from where passengers can admire the turquoise waters. There's also a backlit table that can be programmed to glow in different colors.
A glass-fronted staircase connects all the yacht's decks. On the lower deck, guests will find accommodation in five elegant staterooms, comprising one full-beam VIP suite, two double guest suites, and two twin guest suites. A crew of nine will also find privacy in five cabins. There's even space for a large gym and a sauna on the lower deck. The generous owner's stateroom is located on the main deck forward, and it offers panoramic views. This area comes complete with an office and a spa-like bathroom.
On the upper deck, passengers can enjoy al-fresco dining. They can relax and enjoy the view from the wrap-around lounge as well. And if that's not enough, the sky lounge is designed to offer the ultimate relaxation at sea. It has a chill-out zone that includes a bar, a games table, and an entertainment center.
The sun deck is yet another area that stands out. Passengers can find sun pads, another bar, a shaded dining area, and a jacuzzi that overlooks the sea. Since it's a luxury yacht, ELA also has space for water toys on the foredeck.
The yacht is equipped with two MTU 12V 2000 M72 engines that produce 1,080 kW (1,448 hp) of power. That's enough to take ELA to a top speed of 19.5 knots (22 mph/ 36 kph). At cruising speeds of 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph), it has a range of 4315 miles (6,945 km).
