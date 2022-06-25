Al Waab Yacht Wins Big at 2022 Boat International Design & Innovation Awards

This year’s edition of the Boat International Design & Innovation Awards was held in person in Milan this week, as part of the Superyacht Design Festival. The Al Waab superyacht, delivered to its owner in March this year, managed to scoop no less than three awards at the event, namely “Outstanding Exterior Design, Motor Yachts 40m to 59.9m,” “Best Interior Design, Motor Yachts 499GT and Below,” and “Best Naval Architecture, Displacement Motor Yachts.”
“Al Waab pulled ahead as a solid, smart design that’s slightly more efficient than its fellow nominees. Further tipping the balance in her favor was the holistic element of her naval architecture, exterior styling, and interior arrangement, which our judges appreciated,” the panel of independent judges commented.
We have already discussed the Al Waab and its outstanding features here at autoevolution when renderings of the yacht were revealed, but now that it has gained worldwide industry recognition for its world-class design and architecture, it’s worth remembering what it has to offer.
Its name derives from the Arabic word “waab,” which means something along the lines of “vast area that accommodates” things. And it is an appropriate name, considering it offers about 42% more exterior space than other yachts in its size range.
Despite a quite generous length of 55 meters (180 feet), with a beam measuring 9.10 m (29.85 ft), and a draft of 2.20 m (7.21 ft), the superyacht features a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. It sits below the 500-gross-tonnage mark, allowing it to cruise with ease through shallow waters.
Additionally, it includes as few structural elements as possible within its architecture to provide the owner with an unobstructed view of the seas.
A total of 286 square meters of deck space offers the owner, their family, and their guests plenty of opportunity for a life outdoors. The motor yacht includes an outdoor pool, an outdoor kitchen, plenty of lounging areas, as well as a section aft that opens to reveal a tender garage.
Among the outstanding design features, worth mentioning are the drop-down terraces - two of them in the master suite alone, a glass staircase connecting the three decks, an outdoor kitchen, and a beautiful “breakfast nook” where guests can share meals together.
Al Waab is powered by a pair of Caterpillar C18 diesel engines and reaches a top speed of 12.5 knots (14.3 mph/23.1 kph). According to the shipyard, said engines burn 35% less fuel than similar-sized yachts.
Sailing under the Cook Islands flag, the sleek Al Waab surely meets the owner’s expectations as they seem to enjoy it every chance they get considering the vessel is known to be an active one. According to Boat International, it has been spotted cruising near Italy recently.
And, to be honest, who wouldn’t be pleased to own such a beauty? An award-winning beauty above all. Just check the gallery to feast your eyes!
