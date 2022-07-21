1967 Ford Mustang Is So Pink It'll Give You Chores, Ask You When You're Going to Marry It

If you are like us, then you’d probably get your classic muscle car in a very restrained color. However, if you want your ride to stand out like a sore thumb, then you might find the pictured Ford Mustang a peach.
A 1967 model, the old-timer in question sports a special paint finish, supposedly dubbed Dusk Rose. You will find it on all body panels, from the hood, front quarter panels, doors, pillars, and roof, to the rear fenders, trunk lid, and so on.
Providing a bit of contrast to the lively color is the chrome trim, visible on the front and rear bumpers, window surrounds, and various badging. The wheels, with a matching spare in the trunk, have a shiny finish, too, and are hugged by a set of tires with partially white wall.
Supposedly a one-of-one build, the classic Ford Mustang underwent full restoration, during which no screw was left unturned. Many parts are said to have been powder-coated during the process. The interior looks showroom-fresh, with black leather wrapped around the seats. The door cards, dashboard, center console, and floors have a dark look and the typical chrome accents and classic gauges, steering wheel, pedals, buttons, and so on round off the looks.
A Jasper 289 engine, hooked up to a manual transmission with three speeds, powers the car, and looks brand new, as the pictures accompanying the ad reveal. And speaking of the ad, this Mustang is looking for a new home, with Mecum listing it for an upcoming auction, as one of the stars of the event. It will go under the gavel at the Harrisburg 2022, hosted between July 27 and 30, and there is no estimated selling price on it. Nonetheless, you know that it isn’t going to be cheap, right? After all, we're talking about a sought-after classic, beyond that crazy color.
Providing a bit of contrast to the lively color is the chrome trim, visible on the front and rear bumpers, window surrounds, and various badging. The wheels, with a matching spare in the trunk, have a shiny finish, too, and are hugged by a set of tires with partially white wall.
Supposedly a one-of-one build, the classic Ford Mustang underwent full restoration, during which no screw was left unturned. Many parts are said to have been powder-coated during the process. The interior looks showroom-fresh, with black leather wrapped around the seats. The door cards, dashboard, center console, and floors have a dark look and the typical chrome accents and classic gauges, steering wheel, pedals, buttons, and so on round off the looks.
A Jasper 289 engine, hooked up to a manual transmission with three speeds, powers the car, and looks brand new, as the pictures accompanying the ad reveal. And speaking of the ad, this Mustang is looking for a new home, with Mecum listing it for an upcoming auction, as one of the stars of the event. It will go under the gavel at the Harrisburg 2022, hosted between July 27 and 30, and there is no estimated selling price on it. Nonetheless, you know that it isn’t going to be cheap, right? After all, we're talking about a sought-after classic, beyond that crazy color.