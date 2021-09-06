Jon Kaase Boss Nine V8-Swapped 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Is One Neat Restomod

Few automobiles are capable of stirring the soul as much as the GT500. Added to the Mustang’s lineup for the 1967 model year, this variant is rocking an FE-series 428 engine in Police Interceptor specification. A year later, Carroll Shelby decided to shoehorn the Cobra Jet in the engine bay of the otherwise tame pony car, creating the so-called King of the Road.
Chassis number 67400F9A02110 is neither of those. Back in 2014, the peeps at RK Motors Charlotte were crazy enough to restomod this bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful fastback with a Jon Kaase Boss Nine 527. Purchased at $37,000 and tweaked by Kaase himself, the 8.6-liter colossus vastly overshadows the original engines despite a rather conservative tune.
According to the North Carolina-based company, the monstrous lump develops 711 horsepower and 806 pound-feet (1,093 Nm) of rubber-melting torque. Created by the RKM Performance Center to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Mustang, this one-of-one restomod is augmented by FAST electronic fuel injection, Wilson Manifolds fuel rails, a low-profile air cleaner, tall intake, aluminum heads, stainless valves, Moroso breathers, Oliver connecting rods, a billet crank, forged pistons, and stainless headers.
Affectionately named RK527 for obvious reasons, the first-generation ‘Stang puts the power down to the Ford 9.0-inch rear axle with 3.55 gears and Moser axles through a T56 Magnum six-speed manual. The row-your-own transmission is joined by a few more no-nonsense upgrades, including the Lakewood/QuickTime bellhousing, McLeod hydraulic twin-disc clutch kit, custom driveshaft, a Total Control Products hoop, Detroit Speed Aluma-Frame front half, and Detroit Speed QUADRALink four-link rear end.
Any corner-carving setup needs proper brakes, and the RK527 does not disappoint in this regard. 12- and 13-inch drilled/slotted rotors are squeezed by four- and six-piston Baer calipers, and the rubber shoes come in the guise of 245/40 and 335/30 by 18-inch BFGoodrich g-Force Rival summer tires.
Tasteful inside and out, the red-over-black muscle car is listed at $309,900, translating to three well-equipped Shelby GT500s from the S550 generation.
According to the North Carolina-based company, the monstrous lump develops 711 horsepower and 806 pound-feet (1,093 Nm) of rubber-melting torque. Created by the RKM Performance Center to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Mustang, this one-of-one restomod is augmented by FAST electronic fuel injection, Wilson Manifolds fuel rails, a low-profile air cleaner, tall intake, aluminum heads, stainless valves, Moroso breathers, Oliver connecting rods, a billet crank, forged pistons, and stainless headers.
Affectionately named RK527 for obvious reasons, the first-generation ‘Stang puts the power down to the Ford 9.0-inch rear axle with 3.55 gears and Moser axles through a T56 Magnum six-speed manual. The row-your-own transmission is joined by a few more no-nonsense upgrades, including the Lakewood/QuickTime bellhousing, McLeod hydraulic twin-disc clutch kit, custom driveshaft, a Total Control Products hoop, Detroit Speed Aluma-Frame front half, and Detroit Speed QUADRALink four-link rear end.
Any corner-carving setup needs proper brakes, and the RK527 does not disappoint in this regard. 12- and 13-inch drilled/slotted rotors are squeezed by four- and six-piston Baer calipers, and the rubber shoes come in the guise of 245/40 and 335/30 by 18-inch BFGoodrich g-Force Rival summer tires.
Tasteful inside and out, the red-over-black muscle car is listed at $309,900, translating to three well-equipped Shelby GT500s from the S550 generation.